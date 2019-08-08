Frank Lampard will begin his tenure as Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge for the Blues’ opening game of the season against Manchester United.

The Blues started an incredible unbeaten run against the Red Devils in 2012 lasting over four and a half years. However, the Blues were soon stopped in their tracks in 2017.

This fixture has seen many historic moments and will not fail to entertain. Here are the five last meetings between Chelsea and Manchester United.

5. Old Trafford, Premier League, Manchester United 2 - 1 Chelsea

Chelsea were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League which cemented the Red Devils place in second.

The Blues took the lead through Willian. Chelsea had won all of the previous 15 games in the Premier League in which they scored first.

However, they failed to hold onto their lead as Romelu Lukaku equalised just seven minutes later.

Antonio Conte’s side continued to push on in search for a winner however a goal from Jesse Lingard with fifteen minutes to go sealed United’s win.

4. Wembley, FA Cup Final, Chelsea 1 - 0 Manchester United

Conte got his revenge over Jose Mourinho having fallen to defat in the previous meeting. A blockbuster fixture that proved a war on and off the pitch. A number of spouts had been exchanged throughout the season between the managers.

Eden Hazard’s penalty inside 30 minutes was the goal that separated the two sides at Wembley as the Blues lifted their eighth FA Cup.

The Belgian strolled up to the penalty spot and rolled the ball past the helpless David De Gea. Conte’s defensive tactics ensured the Blues held out their victory until the final whistle.

3. Stamford Bridge, Premier League, Chelsea 2 - 2 Manchester United

Ross Barkley scored an injury time equalising goal to seal the four-goal thriller against the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri extended his fairy-tale start to Chelsea having gone the opening nine games unbeaten in the Premier League.

The Blues led 1-0 going into half time through a towering header by Antonio Rudiger but just ten minutes after the restart United equalised through Anthony Martial. The French winger could spell blood and scored his second with less than 20 minutes to go.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s looping cross found the head of David Luiz at the back post whose header crashed against the far post. The ball bounced out to Rudiger but De Gea clawed out the German’s effort which fell to the feet of Barkley who smashed the ball into the net.

2. Stamford Bridge, FA Cup 5th Round, Chelsea 0 - 2 Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s magic touch continued as United waltzed past Chelsea into the quarter-finals beating them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

‘The tie of the round’ as described by many lived up to expectations.

A number of dazzling step-overs from Paul Pogba and a lethal run by Ander Herrera put United ahead. The French midfielder whipped in an inviting ball to which Herrera caught Marcos Alonso napping and headed the ball past Kepa.

United doubled their lead seconds before half-time. Pogba continued his run from midfield into the six-yard box to leap onto the end of Marcus Rashford’s cross. His header was planted into the bottom corner leaving Kepa once again helpless.

1. Old Trafford, Premier League, Manchester United 1 - 1 Chelsea

Chelsea extended their three-game winless streak against United with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

United struck first through ex-Chelsea Spaniard Juan Mata but Alonso equalised minutes before half-time to keep the Blues in the game.

Mata put the Red Devils in front just after ten minutes. Lukaku clipped the ball over the retreating Chelsea defence which found the on-running Shaw. The English left-back hooked the ball back to Mata who place the ball in the net.

Alonso - a left-back with an eye for goal that is probably more known for his qualities going forward than defending. His striker’s instinct was alive as he pounced on a spilled save from De Gea. Calm and composed the defender chipped the ball to the far post and bounced in.

