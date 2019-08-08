Everton complete deadline day signing of Alex Iwobi

Everton have confirmed the deadline day signing of Alex Iwobi from Arsenal, concluding their summer transfer window with seven additions.

Iwobi, 23, joins for a fee in the region £28 million but with performance-related bonuses that could see the final figure reach close to £35 million. He also signs a five-year contract with the club until the summer of 2023.

The move for the Nigerian international, who had been linked with the Blues in the week leading up to the deadline, came late in the day - with Everton needing a deal sheet to conclude the transfer.

Marco Silva’s men tried to secure the services of Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha but were unable to match the valuation set by the Eagles. Their full attention switched to Iwobi, who they had hoped to sign alongside Zaha, and concluded a medical in the capital.

Securing a key target

Iwobi, who has operated across the front three for Arsenal, and will add versatility to the Everton attack - a key target for Blues boss Silva.

The Portuguese coach was full of praise for his new player, who he labelled as a key target for the whole window.

“Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton. He is a direct and skilful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team,” he told the club’s website.

Silva values Iwobi's hunger

Everton boss Silva was full of praise for his new signing, noting how he is “hungry” to succeed and exactly the mould of player he wants at the club.

He continued: “Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club."