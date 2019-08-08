FC Midtjylland vs Rangers: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Qualifier 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for FC Midtjylland vs Rangers live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Europa League Third Round Qualifier. Kickoff time: 19:00 BST.
Evander, midfi. The Brazilian midfielder started the season off hot. In the first four matches of the domestic league, he has scored three times. Vasco de Gama’s home product was acquired by the Danish squad for 2.7 million euros.
Connor Goldson, defender.
The 26-year-old center back physical’s presence at set-pieces will be key for tonight’s match. Goldson is not only defending well but putting pressure on corner kicks. Proof of that is the 2-1 buzzer header goal vs Kilmarnock this past weekend.
International subscribers to Rangers TV will be able to view the action from outside of the UK and Ireland.
“We are ready for that challenge. It’s a game we are really looking forward to, but I think it’s very difficult to gauge how much the step-up is, though I’m sure we’ll find out pretty soon. They are a good team. They don’t have massive names in terms of throughout Europe, but as a club, they are well respected with the teams they have created.”
In 2018, the Wolves won their second league title.
