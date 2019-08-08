on VAVEL
FC Midtjylland vs Rangers: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Qualifier 2019 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

FC Midtjylland vs Rangers: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Qualifier 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for FC Midtjylland vs Rangers live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Europa League Third Round Qualifier. Kickoff time: 19:00 BST.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Midtjylland vs Rangers match.
FC Midtjylland: player to follow

Evander, midfi. The Brazilian midfielder started the season off hot. In the first four matches of the domestic league, he has scored three times. Vasco de Gama’s home product was acquired by the Danish squad for 2.7 million euros.

Rangers: player to follow

Connor Goldson, defender.
The 26-year-old center back physical’s presence at set-pieces will be key for tonight’s match. Goldson is not only defending well but putting pressure on corner kicks. Proof of that is the 2-1 buzzer header goal vs Kilmarnock this past weekend.


 
The central referee for this match will be Estonian Kristo Tohver.
How to watch FC Midtjylland vs Rangers live TV and Stream
The game won't be broadcasted by any TV channel in UK.

International subscribers to Rangers TV will be able to view the action from outside of the UK and Ireland.

For that reason, if you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

"A big threat"
When asked what is expected today in football terms, Gerrard said: “They play a system with five defenders, three midfielders and two forwards, or at least they have done consistently, whether they change that against us we will have to wait and see. They do try and play on the floor and try to build out from the back, and I think with home advantage, you imagine playing two up front, they will try and cause a threat.”
Boss Steven Gerrard expects his Rangers to be in for a tough night at Danish soil.

“We are ready for that challenge. It’s a game we are really looking forward to, but I think it’s very difficult to gauge how much the step-up is, though I’m sure we’ll find out pretty soon. They are a good team. They don’t have massive names in terms of throughout Europe, but as a club, they are well respected with the teams they have created.”

A strong rival
FC Midtjylland won’t be an ease pray. It’s just a matter of tracing back to the 2015-16 Europa League Round of 32 to remember a surprising 2-1 home win over Manchester United.

In 2018, the Wolves won their second league title.

FC Midtjylland
After coming through against sides from Gibraltar and Luxembourg, Rangers face Danish FC Midtjylland in Europa League’s third qualifying round.
Kick-off time
The FC Midtjylland vs Rangers match will be played at the MCH Arena, in Herning, Denmark. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Europa League qualifier match: FC Midtjylland vs Rangers!

My name is Peter Broady and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, lineups updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

