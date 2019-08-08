Leicester City complete deadline day deal for Dennis Praet

Leicester City have rounded off their summer business by completing the deadline day signing of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet.

The Belgian has signed a five-year contract at the club, joining for a fee reported to be in the region of £18m. After undergoing a medical on Thursday, Praet will now link up with his new teammates ahead of the Foxes’ first Premier League match of the season against Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

‘Can't wait to start’

Following the announcement of his arrival, the three-time Belgium international expressed his delight on his official Twitter account.

He wrote: "Can’t wait to start this new adventure. Impressed by the club, great feeling from the start. Let’s go Foxes!"

Praet has been assigned the no. 26 shirt in the East-Midlands and will hope to emulate the success experienced by the last player to don that particular number; current Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

He becomes Brendan Rodgers fourth signing for Leicester since he took over from Claude Puel in February. The Northern-Irishman swooped for James Justin and Ayoze Perez earlier in the window from Luton Town and Newcastle United respectively.

Meanwhile, the former Celtic boss also broke the East-Midlanders’ transfer record by splashing out ironically on Praet’s former Anderlecht teammate and compatriot, Youri Tielemans.

'He is one of the best midfielders in Italy'

Since linking up with the former AS Monaco man in his home country, Praet has enjoyed plenty of success in Serie A with Sampdoria, becoming one of the highest-rated midfielders in Italy. He made 106 appearances in total for the club, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

His former boss Eusebio Di Francesco waxed lyrical about his ex-player. Talking after his side's pre-season friendly against Spezia, he said: "I will miss Praet. He is one of the best midfielders in Italy."