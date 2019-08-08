Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha confirmed as new Leicester City Chairman

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has been confirmed as the new Chairman of Leicester City ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Affectionately known as Khun Top, the 34-year-old steps into the role following the tragic death of his Father Vichai in a helicopter accident at the King Power Stadium last year.

Meanwhile, Aiyawatt's brother, Apichet, has been installed as Vice-Chairman of the football club in his place.

'It feels like there is so much more to come'

Speaking to LCFC.com following confirmation of his appointment, Aiyawatt said he was determined to continue the progression his father masterminded in the East-Midlands. The Thai businessman also expressed his excitement ahead of the Foxes' sixth-consecutive campaign in the English top-flight.

He said: "It is a privilege to become the next Chairman of this great Club and to lead the Leicester City family into the next chapter of what has already been an extraordinary story. It feels like there is so much more to come.

“As we approach the start of the new season, there is genuine excitement and positivity among our supporters and in the football community about what we can achieve. We have an exciting young squad, an outstanding manager and backroom staff, and a well-structured and sustainable off-pitch operation, all backed by an energised and engaged supporter base.

“These developments were all part of my father’s dream for Leicester City. It’s a dream that belongs to all of us now and it will be my honour to lead the Club as we pursue that dream together.”

Unprecedented success

The Srivaddhanaprabha family initially arrived at the club in 2010 as they took over from former owner Milan Mandaric. Khun Vichai eventually became club chairman in February 2011.

Having cleared considerable debt from the club and purchased the King Power Stadium, they have enjoyed unprecedented success since arriving. Earning promotion to the Premier League, the team won the title in 2016 and managed to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals the following year.

The club have also spent just under £100m this summer as they attempt to return to European football under current boss Brendan Rodgers.