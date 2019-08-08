Liverpool vs Norwich City: Live Stream Score Commentary and How to Watch

on VAVEL
Kick-off: 20:00 BST.
Follow along for Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 20:00 BST.

Where to watch
This game is live on Sky Sports but if you are out and about on Friday evening or haven’t got Sky, then VAVEL’s live coverage is definitely the place to keep you updated with the Premier League kick-off.


Liverpool vs Norwich City, Anfield, 20:00 BST.

Mane out?
Sadio Mane did not feature at Wembley last weekend after a late return from the African Cup of Nations and the smart money would be on him not starting here. Divock Origi is likely to join Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack, whilst James Milner also has a knock.


Norwich will be without key defender Christoph Zimmermann and they will be desperately hoping that Timm Klose passes a fitness test. Alex Tettey is also definitely out and Amadou is unlikely to start after only arriving on Wednesday.

Fortress Anfield
Liverpool are currently unbeaten in 40 Premier League games at Anfield, winning 30 and drawing 10. Not an easy return to the top flight for Norwich.
Goals, goals, goals
Only two sides have been promoted to the Premier League after being involved in more goals per game than Norwich. They score plenty but also leak more than enough.


Liverpool netted 89 league goals last season and, like Norwich, boast their respective leagues’ top goalscorer last season.


And, if you still aren’t convinced this will be a goal fest, the last meeting between these sides finished 5-4 to Liverpool with Adam Lallana netting an injury-time winner.

Pre-season form
Much has been made about Liverpool’s pre-season form after losing three high-profile fixtures. However, they looked more than a match for Man City in the Community Shield on Sunday with Mo Salah hitting the post twice and only losing out by the lottery of penalties.


Norwich’s summer has been a mixed bag, enjoying an undefeated three-game tour of Germany but also losing to Brentford and Atalanta with seven goals conceded in those two games alone.

Transfer business
Liverpool have been very quiet in the transfer window, seemingly confident that they can develop the squad they already have to overtake Man City. Former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian replaces Simon Mignolet as the back-up shot-stopper.


Norwich have also spent very little, instead dishing out new contracts to the majority of their squad. Josip Drmic offers support for Teemu Pukki in attack, Sam Byram comes in at full-back, goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann has joined on loan from Schalke, City’s Patrick Roberts provides flair out wide and Ibrahim Amadou has recently arrived to offer muscle in the middle of the park.

Welcome!
The Premier League season is back and we kick-off with an absolute belter between the Champions of Europe and Champions of The Championship on Friday evening at 20:00 BST. Our live coverage will bring you all of the action, analysis and team news from Liverpool versus Norwich City at Anfield.
