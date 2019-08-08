Liverpool vs Norwich City: Live Stream Score Commentary and How to Watch
Follow along for Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 20:00 BST.
Liverpool vs Norwich City, Anfield, 20:00 BST.
Norwich will be without key defender Christoph Zimmermann and they will be desperately hoping that Timm Klose passes a fitness test. Alex Tettey is also definitely out and Amadou is unlikely to start after only arriving on Wednesday.
Liverpool netted 89 league goals last season and, like Norwich, boast their respective leagues’ top goalscorer last season.
And, if you still aren’t convinced this will be a goal fest, the last meeting between these sides finished 5-4 to Liverpool with Adam Lallana netting an injury-time winner.
Norwich’s summer has been a mixed bag, enjoying an undefeated three-game tour of Germany but also losing to Brentford and Atalanta with seven goals conceded in those two games alone.
Norwich have also spent very little, instead dishing out new contracts to the majority of their squad. Josip Drmic offers support for Teemu Pukki in attack, Sam Byram comes in at full-back, goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann has joined on loan from Schalke, City’s Patrick Roberts provides flair out wide and Ibrahim Amadou has recently arrived to offer muscle in the middle of the park.