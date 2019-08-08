Liverpool vs Norwich City Preview: Anfield holds it's breath as the 19/20 Premier League season opener is finally upon us

After falling short on the final day of the 18/19 campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to lay down a marker when they face Norwich City on Friday night.

The Reds may have lifted their sixth European Cup on that magical night in Madrid on June 1, but the Premier League title remains the ultimate objective for this group of players.

Despite a record-breaking campaign that saw Klopp's team accumulate 97 points, Liverpool were edged to the title by an equally-resilient Manchester City side – and it hurt.

Norwich City recorded a brilliant season in the Championship, after earning 94 points and securing themselves a spot in the top flight for the first time since 2016.

The two last faced each other at Carrow Road in the 15/16 campaign, a game remembered for Liverpool clinching the 4-5 victory in dramatic fashion with a late goal from Adam Lallana.

A lot has changed since then and it's unlikely there will be such a high scoring game – with the Reds now boasting one of the best defensive records in the league, conceding just 10 goals at home last term.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Sadio Mane is available for selection, despite only returning to training on Monday.

James Milner is also fit after missing Liverpool’s Community Shield defeat on Sunday.

The Canaries will be without central defenders Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann due to injury.

Midfielders Alex Tettey and Louis Thompson will also be absent on Friday night as a result of injury.

Predicted Line-Ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Origi

Norwich City: Fährmann, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Trybull, McLean, Buendia, Hernandez, Stiepermann, Pukki

What the managers had to say

The Liverpool boss is adamant the Reds are still hungry for success and that they must improve further this season.

Klopp said: “What’s very important, even as a team who won the Champions League last year, we have to stay the team who nobody wants to play against – not because of the name or the quality we have, but because of the intensity we put into the game.

“That’s what I will ask the boys for and what we have to show tomorrow night for the first time this season.”

It’s sure to be a big test for Daniel Farke’s side as they take on the Champions League winners, but a challenge he welcomes with open arms.

“We know it's a tough first task away at Anfield,” he said. “We are working so hard. We're looking forward to the game.

“Liverpool is the toughest task you can get. They will be pretty focused. They are one of the best teams in the world.”

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich

The Premier League opener will be broadcast live on Friday Night football, shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Kick-off at 20:00 (BST).

Whether this league campaign provides the same emotion, fire and excitement witnessed last season is yet to be seen.

But, Liverpool have an opportunity to lay down a marker on Friday night and prove that there will be no European hangover and that they’re going absolutely nowhere.