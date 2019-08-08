Tottenham complete £25m signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham for a fee believed to be £25m.

The 19-year-old has signed a five contract with the deal reported to have £5m worth of add ons for Fulham.

Sessegnon is believed to be just the first of at least two Deadline Day signings.

Long term target

The left-sided youngster underwent his medical with Spurs earlier this morning after a fee was agreed between the two clubs last night.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the youngster since he gained promotion to the Premier League with Fulham.

However, Sessegnon stayed loyal to the Cottagers but was unable to prevent their relegation in the 2018/19 season back to the Championship.

The 19-year-old was still on the shortlist for Spurs and it is believed he made it clear to Fulham the only club he wanted to join was Spurs.

What can Spurs expect?

Sessegnon enjoyed an evolution at Fulham where he was pushed further forward from left-back to left-wing.

It is expected he will join Spurs as a winger but with Danny Rose's long-term future uncertain and an abundance of forward players at the club he may be pushed back to defence.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a long-standing admirer of the London-born teenager but is likely to convert him back into a left-back.

This could see Spurs return to the same style of play which they enjoyed with Kyle Walker and Danny Rose in the 2016/17 season with both full-backs racing down the flanks.