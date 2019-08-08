Giovani Lo Celso makes £55m switch to Spurs from Real Betis

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.

The deal is believed to be in the region of £55m with Lo Celso joining on a season-long loan with the obligation for Spurs to buy next season.

Spurs are were also in talks to sign fellow Argentine Paulo Dybala but a potential deal fell through earlier today.

Another summer-long saga

This is a deal which seemed to have died two days ago after news broke of Spurs' interest in Philippe Coutinho.

However, it sparked Real Betis back into business as the Spanish side suddenly seemed open to negotiating a cheaper fee for the Argentine.

One of the stumbling blocks in agreeing on a fee for the 23-year-old was a sell-on clause in his contract which meant PSG would see a 20% return.

In order for Spurs and Betis to push forward a deal, a season-long loan worth £15m was agreed which Betis will receive in full leaving £40m as the permanent transfer fee.

With PSG getting 20% off Betis' profit, the Parisians will only see £3m as the Spanish club purchased Lo Celso for £25m permanently in April.

Eriksen out?

The curious case of Christian Eriksen still lies in the balance and has been put under further question marks when a deal for Dybala fell through.

With it now seemingly off the cards that Eriksen will join another Premier League side the Dane's only option is to hold out for a move to a European club.

Atletico Madrid are believed to be an option for the 27-year-old who could reunite with former Spur Kieran Trippier.