FC Pyunik vs Wolverhampton Wolves: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Online Europa League Qualifier
Follow live for match updates: FC Pyunik vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, live stream, tv channel, squad preview and score updates in Europa League 2019. Kick-off FC Pyunik vs Wolves 17:00 BST.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pyunik vs Wolves match.
GAME DAY FOR WOLVES
Espirito Santo (continued)
“It’s a challenge for us, and we have to embrace it by doing our best. It’s what we do.
“It’s going to be tough. They did well in the previous round.
“We’ve analysed it, and they’re always a tough team, and they have good players. It will be a tough game.”
Nuno Espirito Santo's thoughts
On the Armenian trip: “It’s tough because it’s very far and there are lots of hours of flight, but we have to do it and we have prepared well, and we’re going to play, then we’re going to think of Leicester.
“It’s the reality. We’re going to fly and make this time useful, trying to rush the recovery of the players with good food."
Team news
Wolves have been boosted by right-back Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez's return from injury. The two have travelled and could play a part.
However, Wolves travel to Armenia to face a team in which they will admittedly not know too much about. The side has won more Armenian Premier League titles than any other with a total of 14.
A second leg rout away to the Northern Irish side was led by Raul Jimenez, with Ryan Bennett grabbing the other goal before Crusaders' Jordan Forsythe put the ball in his own net.
Cruised past Crusaders
Nuno Espirito Santo's men have Europa League group stage football in their sights following their emphatic 6-1 aggregate victory over Crusaders FC.
The FC Pyunik vs Wolves match will be played at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:00 BST.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of FC Pyunik vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2019 Europa League third qualifying round. We will be keeping you up to date with everything going on live from Armenia.