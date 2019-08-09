Newport County vs Cambridge United: County looking to develop on the first half against Mansfield

Last season's play-off finalists, Newport County, will want to put things right this weekend against Cambridge United after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Mansfield Town.

United will not be looking forward to the Exiles being in town once again as the Welsh team have been the dominant side in recent years.

Amond ready for the clash

Cambridge have suffered six defeats in a row against Newport (in all competitions) and with the U's now one of the favourites to be relegated this season, it could get a lot worse.

However, after a valiant display against promotion favourites Bradford City last weekend, United's luck looks like it may change.

Padraig Amond has admitted his side must follow up on their first 45 minutes against Mansfield in order to get something from the game: “We know exactly what’ll happen if we turn up and think we’ve won the game before it has started," County striker Amond claimed.

“If we play like we did in the first 45 minutes (against Mansfield), we have a great chance."

Cambridge boss Colin Calderwood insisted his side must be aware of what Saturday's opposition are capable of: “Newport are a really dangerous side and I’ve got a lot of respect for what Michael and Lennie do down there," said the Cambridge boss.

Team News:

After being shown a red card last weekend for the U's, Liam O'Neil is suspended for this fixture.

Defender Louis John and striker Harvey Knibbs have both returned to training but manager Calderwood told the club that it's too early for them to be on the teamsheet.

Adebayo Azeez is still injured for the Exiles after rupturing his Achilles in pre-season.

Defender Mark O'Brien will be back from suspension from the play-off final after he received a straight red card.

New signing, Daniel Leadbitter should be "closer to fitness" according to the South Wales Argus.

Predicted Line-Ups:

Cambridge United: Mitov, Jones, Taft, Taylor, Knoyle, Dunk, Lewis, Hannant, Lambe, Jabo, Dallas.

Newport County: King, Haynes, Demetriou, Howkins, McNamara, Labadie, Dolan, Willmott, Sheehan, Amond, Matt

Referee: Marc Edwards