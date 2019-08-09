on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream TV Score and How to Watch EFL 2019 (0-0)

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream TV Score and How to Watch EFL 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship match. Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST.

danh99
Daniel Huggins
60 LIVE live icon gif
Where to watch the game
The game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event from 12pm (BST) with kick off at 12:30pm. However you can follow all the action right here on this live blog.
New signing Jenkinson believes Forest will go up to Leeds with confidence
New Forest signing Carl Jenkinson believes that both sides have quality in their ranks and his side will go up to Elland Road full of confidence.

“They're a very good team who were close to going up last year and I think when you hear of Leeds as a football club you know it is a proper club," said the former Arsenal defender.

"They’ve got a proper team so it’s going to be a difficult game for sure. 

“But we’ve got a great team as well I can tell you that, so will go up there with full confidence.”


Unhappy ending for Leeds will spur them on this season
Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw says the disappointment of missing out on promotion last season will be spurring on the team.

“I can’t wait, obviously after the disappointment of last season we want to put a show on early on and set the bar for the season going forward,” said Forshaw.

“Forest are the same as Bristol City, they’ll be fighting for the top six, that’ll be their aim as a club and every game poses its own threats, they’ve got good players, so we’ll have to be on our guard."


Last time out between the sides
Nottingham Forest were victorious last time these two sides met in a high scoring affair on the first day of 2019. Jack Colback scored a rare double - inspiring Forest to a surpise 4-2 win.
History between the sides
This is a fixture of rich history - and it will be the 100th meeting between the two sides in all competitions (via 11vs11). 

Leeds have won 31 of the 99 meetings, while the teams have shared the spoils 34 times and Forest have won the fixture 34 times.

The last time these two teams met in the Premier League was back on the 3rd of April 1999 where Leeds ran out 3-1 victors.

Team news
Leeds have new signing Eddie Nketiah available for the game. Nketiah, on loan from Arsenal, was signed to replace Kemar Roofe who is linking up at Anderlecht with their new manager Vincent Kompany.

Illan Meslier may also be in contention to make his debut after arriving from Lorient to replace Bailey Peacock-Farrell, however it is unlikely he will feature.

Leeds currently have a clean slate on their injury table.

Nottingham Forest made two signings on deadline day, signing former Tottenham youngster John Bostock and defender Chema Rodriguez. 

Both players are available to play against Leeds.

Last time out
Leeds ran out 3-1 winners away to Bristol City at Ashton Gate - inspired by a piece of brilliance from their Spanish magician Pablo Hernandez.

Nottingham Forest however, weren't so impressive as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to West Brom. New keeper Aro Muric made a couple mistakes which gifted the Baggies an opening day win - so he will be looking for retribution should he be given the chance against Leeds.

Welcome!
The second matchday of the Championship is here as Leeds United take on Nottingham Forest at Elland Road at 12:30pm (BST) on Saturday 10th August. Our live coverage will keep you up to date with the team news, analysis and all the action from the match.
VAVEL Logo