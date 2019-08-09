Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream TV Score and How to Watch EFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship match. Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST.
“They're a very good team who were close to going up last year and I think when you hear of Leeds as a football club you know it is a proper club," said the former Arsenal defender.
"They’ve got a proper team so it’s going to be a difficult game for sure.
“But we’ve got a great team as well I can tell you that, so will go up there with full confidence.”
“I can’t wait, obviously after the disappointment of last season we want to put a show on early on and set the bar for the season going forward,” said Forshaw.
“Forest are the same as Bristol City, they’ll be fighting for the top six, that’ll be their aim as a club and every game poses its own threats, they’ve got good players, so we’ll have to be on our guard."
Leeds have won 31 of the 99 meetings, while the teams have shared the spoils 34 times and Forest have won the fixture 34 times.
The last time these two teams met in the Premier League was back on the 3rd of April 1999 where Leeds ran out 3-1 victors.
Illan Meslier may also be in contention to make his debut after arriving from Lorient to replace Bailey Peacock-Farrell, however it is unlikely he will feature.
Leeds currently have a clean slate on their injury table.
Nottingham Forest made two signings on deadline day, signing former Tottenham youngster John Bostock and defender Chema Rodriguez.
Both players are available to play against Leeds.
Nottingham Forest however, weren't so impressive as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to West Brom. New keeper Aro Muric made a couple mistakes which gifted the Baggies an opening day win - so he will be looking for retribution should he be given the chance against Leeds.