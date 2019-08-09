West Brom vs Millwall preview: Both sides looking to add to opening day victories

Slaven Bilic will take charge of his first game at The Hawthorns as West Bromwich Albion manager when his side welcome the visit of Millwall on Saturday.

Neil Harris’ men began the season with an opening day victory over Preston North End and have since added goalkeeper Luke Steele to their side on deadline day, he will be at the Den for the remainder of the season.

As for the Baggies, they beat Nottingham Forest away from home to start their season off in the best possible way and were also busy on deadline day.

They brought in Charlie Austin, Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira and Chris Willock in the final hours of their window, some of those signings could make their debut this weekend.

Team news

As the West Brom fans wait to see if some of the most recent additions will play a part in this game, there are some players unavailable for this clash.

Albion will be without Ahmed Hegazi until at least the end of September, he required an operation on his ankle after representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

Gareth Barry is recovering well and has began to run in training, although he is not expected to be ready for the weekend.

Kieran Gibbs is fit according to Bilic, despite hobbling off on the opening day at the City ground.

As for Millwall, they have a lot of options going into this game.

They will be without goalkeeper Frank Fielding though after he picked up an injury against Preston, it is set to be a long-term problem and he will see a specialist to find out how long he will me out of action for.

His manager had this to say:

“It’s a huge blow for Frank and for the club.

"He’s come in and been excellent all pre-season, fitting in brilliantly with the group and performing well in training and in games.

"Frank will work with extreme professionalism during this period of recovery and rehabilitation and we look forward to having him back and available for selection as soon as possible.”

Bilic wants 'fans to be happy' after their first home game of the season

Speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming test against Millwall, the former West Ham United manager said this:

“It’s our first home game, we started really well and now we have to prove it at home. It’s always very necessary to have a good home record. You want your fans to be happy, to go home smiling not to the pub!

"We’re going to give everything tomorrow. Millwall started well, they’re a proper Championship team.

They die for each other on the pitch, and I love that mentality and determination. They won their first game so they’re full of confidence.”

The Baggies boss also spoke about his transfer deadline day business, saying this:

“I’m very pleased, I think we did well. We signed players in the positions we wanted to and therefore I’m quite happy with that.

"We have a good squad now. It’s exactly what we wanted."

Predicted line-ups

West Brom

Johnstone, Ferguson, Bartley, Ajayi, Gibbs, Livermore, Sawyers, Phillips, Krovinovic, Edwards, Zohore.

Millwall

Bialkowski, Romeo, Pearce, Copper, M. Wallace, J. Wallace, Williams, Thompson, Mahoney, O’Brien, Smith.

The game on Saturday kicks-off at The Hawthorns at 3pm.