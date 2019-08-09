Matty Daly looking to impress during first Championship campaign

After recovering from an injury that kept him out for most of the 2018/19 season, Matty Daly found himself featuring regularly amongst the Huddersfield Town first-team training sessions, and went on to make his Premier League debut against Watford in April of this year. The England under-18 international impressed and went on to feature once more before Town's Premier League season came to an end.

If given the game-time, what can the youngster bring to a Huddersfield side looking to readjust to life back in the Championship?

Creative flair

Daly plays mainly as a no 10, using his skill and creativity to dictate his sides actions in the final third of the pitch. This may come in handy this season as with the departure of talisman Aaron Mooy on a season-long loan to Brighton & Hove Albion has left Jan Siewarts midfield in need of a creative spark.

With the likes of Alex Pritchard being used out of position on Town's flanks in a 4-3-3 system favoured by Siewart, and well as Juninho Bacuna being used in a more box-to-box type midfielder alongside Jonathan Hogg who protects the backline, the need for creativity in midfield is evident.

Brings balance to midfield options

Jan Siewart is a fan of defensive football, but there will be times during the season where he will need to embrace a more offensive approach if Town are to succeed in the Championship this season. The signing of Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan from Chelsea is an exciting addition to Huddersfields midfield, albeit a defensive one. This puts more pressure on the likes of Bacuna and even Pritchard to produce, as the latter will even cut inside to a more central role in an effort to create more scoring chances. Daly is also capable of playing a central midfield role if needs be, but mainly thrives as a creative playmaker sitting just behind the striker.

Fulfil his potential

Having Daly gain minutes under his belt this season will aid his growth and development whilst playing at a highly competitive basis will do nothing but good for the youngster's attitude. Bar his two Premier League appearances, Daly starred in the England under-18 side that reached the final of the Slovakia cup - proving he needs more exposure and game-time in order to reach his potential as an exciting, creative no 10.