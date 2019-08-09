West Ham United vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Score Commentary and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Follow live as Manchester City travel to face West Ham a the London Stadium. Kick-off Saturday, 12:30pm BST.
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; David Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.
Man City - City received a huge blow this week as they found out that Leroy Sane will require surgery after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Blues' Community Shield win over Liverpool.
Benjamin Mendy is also continuing his recovery from a knee injury and seems unlikely to be involved in the early stages of the season, whilst Ayermic Laporte should be available to start following his recovery from a knock.
198 points accumulated in just two seasons see this City side as one of the best in the competition's history.
Despite this, the Blues want more. Rodri has come in for a club-record fee this summer, a natural replacement for the ageing Fernandinho, proving further that City are still hungry, and keen to make it three titles in a row.
The dream for all West Ham fans is to push on and try to challenge for Europe. Pellegrini has been backed this summer as the Londoners spent big to bring in Sebastian Haller, potentially seeing them kick on further this season.