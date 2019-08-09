on VAVEL
West Ham United vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Score Commentary and How to Watch Premier League 2019

Follow live as Manchester City travel to face West Ham a the London Stadium. Kick-off Saturday, 12:30pm BST.

Josh Slinger
Predicted XI's
West Ham: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell; Rice; Antonio, Fornals, Lanzini, Anderson; Haller.

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; David Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Team news
West Ham - Hammers skipper Mark Noble is unlikely to have recovered from a knock in time for the season opener, whilst Lukasz Fabianski is also doubtful having missed the final two pre-season fixtures.

Man City - City received a huge blow this week as they found out that Leroy Sane will require surgery after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Blues' Community Shield win over Liverpool.

Benjamin Mendy is also continuing his recovery from a knee injury and seems unlikely to be involved in the early stages of the season, whilst Ayermic Laporte should be available to start following his recovery from a knock.

Three in a row for City?
Over the past two seasons, City have pretty much been unstoppable.

198 points accumulated in just two seasons see this City side as one of the best in the competition's history.

Despite this, the Blues want more. Rodri has come in for a club-record fee this summer, a natural replacement for the ageing Fernandinho, proving further that City are still hungry, and keen to make it three titles in a row.

Irons looking to kick on
Last season was Manuel Pellegrini's first back in the Premier League, as he guided the Hammers to a respectable 10th place finish.

The dream for all West Ham fans is to push on and try to challenge for Europe. Pellegrini has been backed this summer as the Londoners spent big to bring in Sebastian Haller, potentially seeing them kick on further this season.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of West Ham United vs Manchester City. I'm Josh Slinger and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds at the London Stadium.
