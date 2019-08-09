Five last meetings between Liverpool and Norwich City

Liverpool will begin their fresh title challenge on Friday night against Daniel Farke's Premier League newcomers Norwich City at Anfield.

Having come so close to securing their first title of the Premier League season last term, the Reds will be desperate to start the season with an emphatic home victory.

For the Canaries, their recent record against the European champions leaves a lot to be desired. It is a fixture which has seen them leak 19 goals in their last five outings.

5. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 5-0 Norwich City

A 5-0 drubbing meant that Norwich had only taken one point from a possible eighteen, resigning them to a fight for survival for the rest of the season.

Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suárez both scored in what was the first game they started together for the club. Sturridge's goal meant he became the first player since Ray Kennedy in 1974 to score in each of his first three games.

A goal apiece for Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson, as well as a Ryan Bennett own-goal, completed the rout.

4. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 5-1 Norwich City

Luis Suárez scored four in what can be described as one of the most mesmeric solo performances in Premier League history.

The Uruguayan demonstrated a plethora of skills, first by lobbing goalkeeper John Ruddy from 40-yards as well as scoring from a direct free-kick, and a pinpoint half-volley.

Another goal from Liverpool's number seven was then finished off by a late Raheem Sterling strike. There was a minor consolation for Norwich with Bradley Johnson nodding in on a night owned by the man quickly establishing himself as the finest player in the league.

3. Carrow Road, Premier League, Norwich City 2-3 Liverpool

A much more narrow affair saw the Reds open up a five-point lead at the top of the table at Carrow Road.

Sterling fired in a long-range effort within four minutes and Suárez added another to put Liverpool ahead within fifteen minutes.

An error from Simon Mignolet meant that Gary Hooper was able to get his side back in the game, before Sterling reopened the two-goal deficit by scoring his second.

Robert Snodgrass provided a glimmer of hope for the Canaries but Liverpool held on to capitalise on second-placed Chelsea's loss the day before.

2. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 1-1 Norwich City

Norwich's return to the Premier League saw them secure their best result against the Reds in the last five fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers' side had endured a tough start to the campaign when the two sides met, symbolised by this stalemate at Anfield.

Danny Ings entered the fray at half-time and scored his first LFC within three minutes of the restart. Russell Martin then equalised just after the hour to leave both sides with eight points after their first six fixtures.

This poor start ended up resigning Rodgers to being sacked and Jurgen Klopp beginning his tenure on Merseyside.

1. Carrow Road, Premier League, Norwich City 4-5 Liverpool

In what was the latest meeting between the two sides in the Premier League, Norwich and Liverpool provided a nine-goal thriller in what has gone down as a Premier League classic.

Roberto Firmino struck the opener for Liverpool before goals from Dieumerci Mbokani, Steven Naismith and Wes Hoolahan saw Alex Neil's side lead by two goals.

Jordan Henderson hit back a minute later before James Milner put his side ahead with just fifteen minutes remaining. Sébastien Bassong then thought he had snatched a point for his side in extra-time, only for Adam Lallana to volley in to send the Liverpool bench into mayhem.

Klopp famously broke his glasses in a celebration that has become emblematic of his time at Anfield, demonstrating his hands-on, passionate approach.