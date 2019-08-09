Jurgen Klopp satisfied with opening win despite Alisson setback

Picking up where they left off last season, Liverpool secured a comfortable victory at Anfield to get their Premier League season up and running in convincing fashion.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked at times their fluent best going forward, interchanging and creating chances at will. Yet, the Reds defence was surprisingly sluggish, failing to assert the dominance shown in their performances last term.

Liverpool's defensive struggles were not helped by goalkeeper Allison being forced off after thirty-nine minutes.

Norwich show their talent despite playing into Liverpool's hands

Daniel Farke's men managed to demonstrate the style of play that saw them come up in such convincing fashion last season, despite conceding at regular intervals in the first half. The Canaries managed to carve out some good opportunities on their return back to the top flight, however their possession orientated game did play into the hands of LFC, with the Reds winning possession back high-up the pitch on several occasions.

Divock Origi forced the opener after some good play down the left saw the ball deflect in off Grant Hanley's shin. Mohamed Salah then doubled the lead with a typical side-footed finish after linking up well with Roberto Firmino. The Reds sealed the points through a Virgil Van-Dijk header and a header from Origi after a typically delicious cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Minor consolation for Norwich came through a smart Teemu Pukki finish.

Klopp delighted with the first hour

Liverpool's emphatic first-half showing was what pleased Klopp the most about his side's performance. "For 60 minutes we looked very sharp, then we have to control the game a bit more," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"At the start of the second half we could have scored a fifth or sixth goal, then Norwich scored. After that we were never in danger but had to work hard to keep the score what it was."

Reds No.1 facing a spell on the sidelines

Liverpool's Champions League-winning goalkeeper was the only scene of foreboding at Anfield after the Brazilian fell to the ground following an early ankle injury that appears to be more serious than first feared according to his manager.

"With Alisson, it is not good but we will find a solution and move on. He felt his calf. He looked behind him because he thought something hit him.

But Adrian is a good goalie. In possession he is calm and he is good at shot-stopping, that's why we signed him. It's good for him but we have a little problem with Ali."