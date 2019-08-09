Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Live Stream TV Score Commentary and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Follow live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Tottenham vs Aston Villa: 17:30 BST.
Tottenham Hotspur FC: TBC.
Aston Villa FC: TBC.
Our live coverage will pick back up from 4:30pm on Saturday as we bring you the team news as we get it live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Smith expecting big things from Kodija
“I feel Jonathan Kodjia’s game is more suited to the Premier League than it was the Championship. I think he can be a big player for us this season," said Smith.
“You only have to speak to our players to find out what they think of Keinan Davis. He bullies them in training. I had no qualms in keeping the both of them.”
Pochettino on new stadium boost
"We need a boost and every single season is different. We are so happy to start the new season in our new home. We know we cannot use an excuse of playing at Wembley or Milton Keynes for a cup game," he said.
"Now, there is no excuse. But of course football is football. And just because we are playing there, that doesn’t mean we are going to win four titles."
Team news (Villa)
Following their impressive victory against Leipzig, it is likely we will see Smith put out a similar starting XI. Douglas Luiz is in contention to feature after being given the green light following his work visa being approved.
Team news (Spurs)
More good news for Villa, Heung-min Son will also miss the game as he continues to serve his three-match suspension after his straight red card in their 1-0 defeat away to AFC Bournemouth last season.
Team news (Spurs)
Spurs will be without both Dele Alli and Juan Foyth who miss the opening game through respective injuries. Alli suffering from another hamstring issue and Foyth the ligament damage suffered against Bayern Munich.
The one that got away
However, missing out on Juventus' Paulo Dybala will be the one which got away for Spurs fans for the next decade. The Argentine was believed to be open to a move but a breakdown occurred when his 'image rights' were unable to be resolved with the third-party owners.
Deadline Day deals
As for Spurs, it was a hectic Deadline Day which saw them complete the signings of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham and their summer-long target Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.
Big spenders
It was a busy transfer window for both sides this summer, with Dean Smith bringing in a whopping 12 new faces. However, as seen before this could prove problematic should Smith try to include too many of his new players into the starting XI.
Villa too enjoyed a terrific pre-season. The Villians won all five of their fixtures and put three past German side RB Leipzig in their final outing - form which they will be hoping to carry through to Saturday's return to the big time.
Spurs get their 2019/20 campaign underway with a home clash against new boys Aston Villa. The Lilywhites enjoyed a successful pre-season in Asia and then Germany after beating Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to lift the Audi Cup but suffered from a heavy injury to Juan Foyth in Munich.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome back to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa. The Premier League has finally returned to our screens and we are heading to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to cap off the first Saturday back of the 2019/20 campaign. Kick-off is 17:30pm BST.