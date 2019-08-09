Mauricio Pochettino discusses Paulo Dybala, summer spending and Aston Villa clash

Mauricio Pochettino welcomed the media back to Hotspur Way for the first time of the 2019/20 Premier League season ahead of Saturday's clash.

Tottenham Hotspur open their campaign against Premier League new boys Aston Villa in Saturday's 5:30pm (BST) kick-off.

Following the summer transfer window slamming shut on Thursday Daniel Levy's summer spending was the main topic of conversation.

Dybala debacle

Spurs were believed to be deep in negotiations with Juventus after the two clubs agreed on a £64.5m fee for Paulo Dybala but a deal broke down on Deadline Day.

However, Pochettino as always was tight-lipped to commenting on rumours: "It is true that we were linked with a lot of players. Such a name like you are telling me now. These are rumours and you never know if they are true," he said.

It is believed Spurs were unable to reach a solution to Dybala's well documented 'image rights' issue which led to a breakdown in talks.

"I am now going to start my sixth season at Tottenham. And lots of players are linked with moving in and moving out. Of course, it is difficult for the fans to know, but I cannot speak about rumours and players at other clubs," Pochettino added.

"I cannot talk about rumours. Maybe yes, maybe no. We sign I think very good talented young players like Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele. They are still young and can improve. They are not a final product and they need to prove they can be a top player at a club like Tottenham."

Villa clash to open the campaign

Spurs host Dean Smith's Villa in their debut season at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pochettino insisted his side must go out on Saturday and focus on their own game to clinch the points: "Of course we play Villa, then City. We have to try and dominate the game and improve, we are in that process," Pochettino said.

Villa will be captained by long-term Spurs target Jack Grealish as the midfielder will lead his boyhood side out in front of a 62,000 crowd.

"They have signed a lot of players, an amazing investment, but always it is not easy. Look what happened with Fulham last season.

"The most important is to have time to build the team. You invest a lot of money on players, but it is about making that work.

"Look at us last season, we didn’t sign or sell players, and the consequence is one of the best seasons in the club. That is the most important example, and we got to the Champions League final. It is about creating that dynamic that is successful."

Back to transfers

Despite missing out on Dybala, Pochettino admitted he was thrilled to have his main targets sign for the Club this summer.

"I am very happy, I was happy with my squad and to add some more players, they can bring good energy and help us to achieve what we want," he said.

Spurs smashed their transfer-record fee to bring in Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyonnais last month for a fee of £65m.

"Ryan is 19 years old and he could be a very good player. He doesn’t have that much experience in the Premier League, but maybe he is a little bit behind Lo Celso and Ndombele in age, they have more experience playing in a top-level. Maybe he needs three or four weeks out of the group, and we will see how he adapts."

"I think we have made signings for the future. And the players will have opportunities to play. No pressure on him, or Lo Celso, or Tanguy, they arrive from different leagues and they still need to adapt to the new philosophy and the new club. It is the responsibility of the senior players to help them, but it is important to give them time."