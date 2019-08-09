Lucas Moura signs new Spurs contract until 2024

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura has extended his stay at the club after signing a contract extension today through to 2024.

The Brazilian has made 60 appearances for the club to date, scoring 16 times in all competitions.

After joining the club from Paris Saint Germain in January 2018 for a reported £25m, Lucas scored on his debut away at Rochdale in the F.A Cup in a dramatic encounter which finished in a 2-2 draw.

Contributions to date

Whilst he often finds himself as a rotation option in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, he has provided important contributions on numerous occasions during his time at the Spurs.

He wrote himself into club folklore last season with his second-half hat-trick against Ajax in the Champions League to drag Spurs into their first final in dramatic fashion.

On top of this, he also scored another hat-trick in the Premier League against Huddersfield Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a month earlier as he filled in for the injured Harry Kane.

With injury and suspension ruling Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son out of contention for Saturday’s match against Aston Villa, Lucas will look to use this opportunity to replicate his form from the start of last season, which saw him claim the Premier League player of the month award for August 2018.

Lucas Moura after winning the Premier League Player of The Month award in August 2018 | Source: Getty Images (Henry Browne)

What to expect going forward

With Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso and looking at Paulo Dybala on deadline day, it looked as though Lucas may fall further down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This deal may, therefore, come as a bit of a surprise; but it is a just reward for his contributions last season and looks to secure his Spurs future, even if the club go back in for another attacking player in January.

However, it may not be such good news for Erik Lamela, who despite enjoying a productive pre-season must now find himself below Lucas, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Giovani Lo Celso and Heung-Min Son in the battle for the three midfield places behind Harry Kane in a fully fit Spurs squad.