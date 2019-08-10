Sean Dyche 'very pleased' as Burnley raise their level in second half against Southampton

Sean Dyche praised his side for upping the tempo in the second period as they pulled away from Southampton in their first game of the season.

It had been a fairly even, and uneventful, game at a sodden Turf Moor, but a goal from Ashley Barnes on the hour set the hosts on their way to three points.

The striker bagged another ten minutes later before Johann Berg Gudmundsson added a third.

Dyche was thrilled by several aspects of the second-half display, chiefly his team's attitude and their ruthlessness in front of goal.

"Southampton are a tough side and they have some good players and a good energy to them," he said.

"It was a tight game and there wasn’t much in it, but I was so pleased with our mentality to stick at it.

"We started asking more questions in the second half and lifted the tempo and without putting them on the back foot we suddenly made life awkward.

"You could sense the game start to change and of course it was a fantastic goal from Barnesy.

"It’s a brilliant touch and hit and that settled us down. from that moment we kept at it and went after them on the front foot and asking questions.

"It’s brilliant football for the second goal and to top it all off it’s a brilliant piece of play and finish from Johann. It was clinical finishing all round and very pleasing to see."

The marathon begins

For Dyche, the focus is now on building-on this encouraging start, and ironing out the early creases.

With visits to Europa League outfits Arsenal and Wolves and a meeting with last season's runners-up Liverpool to come before the end of August, it was key to pick up maximum points.

"Popey didn’t have a lot of do, which was also pleasing. Their keeper didn’t either, but he’s picked the ball out of the net three times and that’s the bit I like!

"We know we can still improve with the details, but it’s a nice start.

"We all know it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, but it’s nice to get that first win under the belt."

Taylor update

Dyche also revealed that left-back Charlie Taylor was left out of the squad because he is still building-up to full match fitness.

New signing Erik Pieters deputised in exemplary fashion, providing a pair of assists.

Robbie Brady missed out with a rib injury, while a calf problem is keeping Steven Defour on the sidelines.