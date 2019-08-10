West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Millwall: Matt Smith claims a point for the Lions after Bartley's opener

Millwall came from behind to claim a point at The Hawthorns and deny Slaven Bilic all three points in his first home game in charge.

Millwall had a tendency to concede two goals together last season but even when they were behind Neil Harris' side remained calm and composed as they look to have a better campaign than last time out.

West Brom will be disappointed that they failed to close the game out but will feel they did enough to win the game.

Story of the game

Right from the outset, West Brom were on the front foot. They created a number of early chances but failed to trouble Bartosz Bialkowski in the Millwall goal.

Matt Phillips was causing problems he and Kyle Edwards were quick down the wings forcing Murray Wallace and Mahlon Romeo into uncomfortable situations.

It didn't take long before the ball was in the net. Filip Krovinovic took aim from just outside the box and saw his shot nestle in the bottom corner. That joy was short-lived as referee David Webb quickly blew his whistle after the offside flag was raised.

The Baggies were finding clear cut opportunities hard to come by so when one came they wouldn't have been disappointed not to have taken it.

Jake Cooper got caught in possession and Matt Phillips pounced, taking the ball off the defender and beating him for pace to the byline, Phillips crossed the ball for Kenneth Zohore but he was denied by a brilliant stop from Lions keeper Bialkowski.

Five minutes later Edwards was again causing problems, his cross found Phillips but he was unable to convert, putting it wide. Edwards then saw an effort from outside the box go over.

The hosts were unhappy three minutes before half time, Ben Thompson went to ground appearing to handle the ball but the referee blew for a foul on the Millwall midfielder.

In the second half, Bilic's men were again on the front foot from the outset. Phillips and Edwards again causing the Millwall full-backs problems.

Nathan Ferguson, who was also bright in the first half went close after 49 minutes. However, his volley was straight at Bialkowski.

Less than ten minutes later the Baggies took the lead. Matt Phillips delivered a free-kick and Kyle Bartley headed past Bialkowski who may have done better.

After that Millwall responded and Neil Harris made some changes. Matt Smith was introduced and he caused problems.

Following his introduction, Millwall came into the game and begun to create chances. Jed Wallace and ​​​​​​​Connor Mahoney were able to come into the game and deliver balls into the box.

This would be the way Millwall levelled, Jed Wallace's cross was headed onto the post and Smith was there to out the ball into the net and level the game up at 1-1.

Takeaways

Lions show determination

​​​​​​​Millwall showing a lack of determination and concentration could have been something that they were labelled with last season. They put that behind them today with a good defensive performance.

Neil Harris was pleased with the determination his side showed saying: "I'm really pleased we had the belief and confidence to come back"

Millwall have options

It was a different Millwall side to last weekend, Neil Harris decided to leave ​​​​​​​Aiden O'Brien on the bench, he and Smith started up front together last weekend. Proving that the Millwall boss has options and is not afraid to use them.