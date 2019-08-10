on VAVEL
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Image: VAVEL

Follow along for Manchester United vs Chelsea Luis live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kickoff time: 16:30 BST.

Manchester UnitedTBC
Chelsea fcTBC
INCIDENTSKick-off at 16:30pm BST.
Our live commentary will pick pack up at 15:30pm BST as we will bring you the team news as we get it. 
Solskjaer quotes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about facing Frank Lampard on Sunday in their Premier League opener:

"I'm just happy he’s not playing, he’d score goals, wouldn’t he? It’s no different to any other manager we’re not players anymore, we’re managers and we had a managers’ meeting on Wednesday and I spoke to him there."

Lampard quotes
Lampard spoke of their transfer ban on Friday:

“I want to set out as we should do. And when I looked around the room I was looking at top players everywhere, and a big squad full of quality. Can we remain competitive when we are in this position? I believe we can.

“And we just have to accept that and use the challenge of what we’ve got and have absolute belief in what we’ve got because I think with the ban it’s been very easy to write off this squad somewhat."

Ole looking to fix the wheel
Despite an underwhelming transfer window, Manchester United will be looking to build on their sixth placed finish last season, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains in the hot seat at Old Trafford.

The additions of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be key as they'll look to advance on last season's seven clean sheets.
 

Promising Pre-Seasons
Manchester United recorded a 100% record in pre-season, defeating sides such as Inter and AC Milan.

Chelsea started off slow, but conjured up an impressive victory against Barcelona as Lampard elected to try out a number of fringe players.

Team News
The hosts will welcome the inclusion of Harry Maguire as Eric Bailly looks set to miss the first few months of the season with a knee injury.

Chelsea face a race against time to get N'golo Kante back to full fitness, and are still without Antonio Rudiger, leaving an inexperienced set of options in defence for Chelsea

Last time out
Last season, Chelsea failed to beat United in three matches in all competitions. 

Ross Barkley saved a point in a feisty affair at Stamford Bridge, before his side were outclassed in the FA Cup in February.

David De Gea's 

mistake gifted Chelsea a point at Old Trafford, as the blues closed in on their eventual 3rd place finish.
Lampard to bring new life
Chelsea's all-time top scorer Frank Lampard takes charge of his first Premier League game in this one, and brings with him an aura of unpredictability.

After a 3rd placed finish, the loss of Eden Hazard is sure to affect the Blues, who may turn to youth this time round. 

Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of Manchester United vs Chelsea from Old Trafford. Kick-off is at 16:30pm BST.
