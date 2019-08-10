Manchester United vs Chelsea: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow along for Manchester United vs Chelsea Luis live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kickoff time: 16:30 BST.
"I'm just happy he’s not playing, he’d score goals, wouldn’t he? It’s no different to any other manager we’re not players anymore, we’re managers and we had a managers’ meeting on Wednesday and I spoke to him there."
“I want to set out as we should do. And when I looked around the room I was looking at top players everywhere, and a big squad full of quality. Can we remain competitive when we are in this position? I believe we can.
“And we just have to accept that and use the challenge of what we’ve got and have absolute belief in what we’ve got because I think with the ban it’s been very easy to write off this squad somewhat."
The additions of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be key as they'll look to advance on last season's seven clean sheets.
Chelsea started off slow, but conjured up an impressive victory against Barcelona as Lampard elected to try out a number of fringe players.
Chelsea face a race against time to get N'golo Kante back to full fitness, and are still without Antonio Rudiger, leaving an inexperienced set of options in defence for Chelsea
Ross Barkley saved a point in a feisty affair at Stamford Bridge, before his side were outclassed in the FA Cup in February.
After a 3rd placed finish, the loss of Eden Hazard is sure to affect the Blues, who may turn to youth this time round.