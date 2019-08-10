on VAVEL
Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019 (0-0)
Leicester City and Wolves come together at the King Power Stadium on Sunday | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Follow live from the King Power Stadium for Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12:30 BST.

Team news ahead of the match will be released at 11:30am, with kick-off scheduled for an hour later. To join in the conversation, make sure you follow us on our Twitter accounts @VAVEL and @LeicesterVAVEL.
Nuno on Leicester...
Meanwhile, Wolves manager Nuno says he is expecting an extremely difficult clash on Sunday. Talking to the Express and Star, the Portuguese said: "[The match will be] tough, tough, very tough. They [Leicester] have a fantastic group of players, a very good manager, we expect a very tough game but like I always say, knowing your opponent, knowing their weakness and their strengths is the best thing that you can do.

"So, we prepare ourselves in the best way but it’s going to be tough. It’s a big challenge for us.”

Rodgers on Wolves...
Leicester boss Rodgers has already given his thoughts on Wolves, heaping praise on Nuno’s men. Talking to Leicestershire Live, he said: “I think they have done fantastic, watching them in the Championship, they played a very clear way, they have obviously invested heavily in the squad, but you still have to synchronise the team.

“They achieved European football which will give them confidence. They now come into the season and they will look to build on that. They have fantastic players, and he [Nuno] is a fantastic manager.”

Team News
It’s also been an extremely busy summer at the King Power Stadium. Harry Maguire’s big-money move to Manchester United was finally completed, whilst Ayoze Perez, James Justin and deadline day recruit Dennis Praet all signed for the club. The marquee signing was midfielder Youri Tielemans has he rejoined on a permanent deal after impressing on-loan last season.

In relation to injuries, the Foxes only have one slight doubt and that is midfielder Wilfred N’didi who has not long returned from an extended break due to his excursions in the African Cup of Nations.

Alongside their travels throughout Europe, Wolves have also been busy bringing players in – some of which could make their debuts this afternoon. The headline signing has been young forward Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan, whilst Jesus Vallejo has joined on-loan from Real Madrid. Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao have both also been recruited from Lazio.

Nuno only has one injury worry ahead of the match with Morgan Gibbs-White having suffered a knock.

Wolves' pre-season
Meanwhile, Wolves have been in competitive action in the UEFA Europe League qualification for some time having progressed past Crusaders and racked up an impressive 4-0 win against Pyunik. Nuno’s men also travelled to the Far East to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy. They eventually won the competition as they beat Newcastle United and then Manchester City on penalties in the final.
Leicester's pre-season
If pre-season is anything to go by then again, we should be in for a brilliant game. Brendan Rodgers’ men managed to stay undefeated throughout their preparations and rounded off their pre-season calendar with a brilliant 2-1 win over UEFA Champions League outfit Atalanta.
What happened last time?
The past omens between the two bode extremely well today. The last time Leicester and Wolves came together, they produced a thrilling 4-3 scoreline that went marginally in the way of Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops in January. The West-Midlanders raced into a 2-0 lead early on at Molineux before a Demarai Gray strike and a Conor Coady own-goal hauled Leicester level. Diogo Jota fired home once again, with Wes Morgan notching a late equaliser. However, the Portuguese scored for a third time in the final throws to round off a dramatic clash. Don’t think I could keep up with another one of those today!

Direct competitors
Despite this game being played extremely early in the season, some are predicting it to go a long way in deciding who will be the ‘best of the rest’ in the Premier League. Both sides are once again aiming to break into the UEFA Europa League and will more than likely be in direct competition throughout the campaign, so an entertaining game is to be expected.
Welcome!

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium. It is fair to say the Premier League has already returned with a bang so let’s hope that this Midlands rivalry continues in that sort of vein. Kick-off in Leicester is set for 12:30pm.

