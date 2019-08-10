Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019 (0-0)
Follow live from the King Power Stadium for Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12:30 BST.
"So, we prepare ourselves in the best way but it’s going to be tough. It’s a big challenge for us.”
“They achieved European football which will give them confidence. They now come into the season and they will look to build on that. They have fantastic players, and he [Nuno] is a fantastic manager.”
In relation to injuries, the Foxes only have one slight doubt and that is midfielder Wilfred N’didi who has not long returned from an extended break due to his excursions in the African Cup of Nations.
Nuno only has one injury worry ahead of the match with Morgan Gibbs-White having suffered a knock.
Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium. It is fair to say the Premier League has already returned with a bang so let’s hope that this Midlands rivalry continues in that sort of vein. Kick-off in Leicester is set for 12:30pm.