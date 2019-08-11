Chris Wilder 'delighted' as Sheffield United snatch late point at Bournemouth 

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder spoke to the media following the Blades' 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Chris Mepham gave the Cherries the lead with a close-range finish before substitute Billy Sharp levelled two minutes from time.

Blades boss praises fightback to grab opening match draw

Wilder began by saying "I was disappointed to go behind but yet again not surprised by the way my team came roaring back. I think it was the right result."

Sheffield United controlled most of the possession and wasted numerous chances as well as seeing Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale make a number of outstanding saves on his debut for the club.

"It was important that today wasn't a sightseeing trip for us, it wasn't a day out", Wilder said.

"We were bold in terms of trying to get back in the game. There is always going to be apprehension in our play, none of these boys have played at this level."

The Blades boss shared in his overall happiness at the result: "I'm delighted for the [players] and everybody connected to the football club. It's a been a long time that they've been out of the division."

Wilder full of praise for veteran striker

Wilder also expressed his happiness for the 33-year old Sharp, who has scored across all four divisions for his boyhood club.

"He was always going to come on when you're chasing the game", he stated. "We felt that it was coming and we were nice and bright on a free-kick.

"You're thinking 'Who do you want floating about in that area?' It's Mr Sheffield United and I'm delighted for him."