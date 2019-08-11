VAVEL's EFL League One Week Two roundup

The second round of matches from Sky Bet League One are complete, with Blackpool stealing an early march at the top of the table.

Here, VAVEL UK takes a look at all of the major headlines from the third tier of English football:

The visitors made it two wins from two with three first-half goals. Southend made a disastrous start when goalkeeper Mark Oxley's attempted punch deflected off of teammate Harry Lennon and into the back of the net.

Three minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead. Nathan Delfouneso latched onto Sully Kaikai's excellent through ball and beat the oncoming Oxley. Eight minutes before halftime, the Tangerines put the game to bed as Delfouneso fired in from close range from Jordan Thompson's corner.

The home side would grab a consolation goal in the 75th minute as Simon Cox headed past Ben Alnwick.

The Imps maintained their perfect start to the season with a shutout victory at the New York Stadium. Freddie Ladapo nearly opened the scoring for the Millers, who had the better of the early play, but his shot was just wide.

Three minutes from the end of the first first half, Lincoln took the lead from a slice of good luck as Rotherham's Shaun MacDonald turned Tyler Walker's cross into his own net. The visitors almost doubled their advantage as Jorge Grant's effort was well held by Rotherham goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Minutes after the restart, MacDonald nearly atoned for his earlier mistake, but Josh Vickers turned his header away. Grant was the provider for the Imps' second goal as his cross found Harry Anderson, who finished past Iversen.

Rotherham looked for a way back into the game, their best chance coming when Craig Vickers turned away Jamie Proctor's header.

Second half goals from Paddy Madden and Josh Morris gave Fleetwood their second straight win while consigning Wimbledon to back-to-back defeats.

Played in a steady rain and heavy wind, the visitors came the closest to opening the scoring, Kwesi Appiah's goal being ruled out.

Appiah eventually gave the Dons the lead as Luke O'Neill's cross sailed through the wind and found the Ghanian, who nipped in. With the rain eventually clearing, the hosts improved their play and Madden came off the bench to level the match in the 56th minute.

Fleetwood were in the ascendancy and Harry Souttar had a go, but was denied by Dons goalkeeper Joe Piggott. The deadlock was broken in the 65th minute as Josh Morris' intended cross sailed past Piggott to give the hosts all three points.

The spoils were shared at the Memorial Stadium as Bristol Rovers picked up their first point of the season. Victor Adeboyejo had the best of the few first-half chances as his shot from the edge of the box hit the post following a neat exchange of passes with Tom Nichols.

Wycombe keeper Ryan Allsop was again called into action as he was forced to palm Liam Sercombe's effort over the bar just as halftime approached. The second half had little action to speak of as Wanderers saw their points tally go to four through the first two games of the season.

Kieran Saddler's added time goal earned Doncaster an unlikely point at Spotland. A tight first half nearly saw the home side take the lead as Rekeil Pyke was played in by Callum Camps, only for the loanee to hit the underside of the post.

Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor also had to be alert to deny Pyke and Aaron Morley. His counterpart Robert Sanchez was able to parry Matty Blair's header against a teammate only to see the ball fly just a whisker past the upright.

Finally, Rochdale had the lead through Morley, whose 66th minute strike whizzed tantalizingly past Lawlor, who was late to react. It looked like that goal would be the winner until Saddler headed past Sanchez two minutes into stoppage time to give the visitors their first point of the season.

Lynden Gooch's 64h minute goal cancelled out Luke Garbutt's strike as the former Premier League rivals each earned a point at Portman Road.

The hosts were off and running in the 15th minute when Garbutt finished from an acute angle following a lovely touch from Danny Rowe. He nearly made it two but Sunderland keeper Jon McLaughlin saved his 37th minute effort before being forced off due to injury.

Cole Skuse saw his shot cleared off the line while James Norwood's tempting volley went wide of McLaughlin's goal, the hosts nearly making it two before Mark McNulty's cross from the left found Gooch, who made no mistake. Alan Judge had his effort stopped by McLaughlin in stoppage time to preserve the draw.

Cameron Brannagan's volley 12 minutes into the game was enough to maintain Oxford's 100 percent start to the season while consigning Peterborough to a second consecutive defeat.

Tarique Fosu was first to cause problems as his strike hit the outside of the post before Brannagan put the hosts in front with a 20-yard drive that Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym could do little about.

The visitors looked a different side after halftime and Marcus Maddison's long range effort was pushed over the bar by U's goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

The game should have been done and dusted when James Henry hit the bar, but Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn somehow missed the target, Peterborough lucky not to be down two.

The hosts fielded their youngest-ever side as the average age of the Bolton starting eleven was 19. Coventry appeared to take the lead through Wesley Jobello, only to see his close-range effort ruled out for offsides.

Shortly after halftime, the visitors again were denied the opening goal when Amadou Bakayoko scored off of Jordy Hiwula's deflection, only to be ruled offside for a second time, the young Wanderers dodging another bullet.

Bolton's best chance came from Eddie Brown, who nearly fired home Finlay Hurford-Lockett's cross and shortly thereafter a third Sky Blues goal was disallowed after Maxime Biamou slotted home from close in.

Ben Close and Glenn Naylor each scored as Portsmouth picked up their first win of the season while sending newly-promoted Tranmere to their second straight loss to begin the season.

The visitors were on the back foot for much of the game and Close nearly replicated his goal from midweek against Birmingham City when his 27th minute volley was drilled past Tranmere keeper Scott Davies.

Naylor doubled the hosts' advantage when his close-range shot found the back of the net following Paul Downing's ​​​​​​​effort being cleared off of the line. It would have been three if not for Andy Cannon hitting the post and birthday boy Lee Brown being called for offside.

Rovers nearly grabbed a goal, but the unmarked Manny Monthe ​​​​​​​headed wide and Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray saved from Kieron Morris to preserve the shutout.

Nathan Broadhead was the hero as he scored his first two senior goals for Burton as they came from behind to sink Gillingham at Priestfield.

The hosts took the lead just seven minutes into the contest when Albion goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara fumbled the ball and Ouss Cisse finished, but the Gills gave away a penalty. Summer signing Jack Bonham came to the rescue as he saved Lucas Akins' penalty.

Bonham was continuing to prove his worth as he made a splendid double save from Broadhead and Ryan Edwards. ​​​​​​​There was nothing he could do stop the Everton ​​​​​​​loanee's lovely low curler tucking into the bottom corner.

Broadhead then gave Burton the lead as he converted Edwards' low delivery past Bonham and into the net and he nearly completed his hat trick, but his 20-yard curling strike narrowly flew over the Gillingham bar.

Brandon Hanlan nearly equalized on the hour mark, but he dragged his shot wide and the hosts were left to rue the early lead they wasted.

Rhys Healey scored at the death to give MK Dons a win in their first game of the season following last week's postponement at Bury. Shrewsbury, meanwhile, suffered their first setback of the campaign after an opening day victory.

Jordan Bowery was nearly off the mark six minutes in as he found his way on the edge of the Shrews' box, but he couldn't convert his first-time effort off of Hiram Boateng's cross.

Shrewsbury should have taken the lead into halftime when Ryan Giles found Dave Edwards inside the MK Dons penalty area, but he thundered his shot off of the underside of the bar before the Dons cleared the danger.

Healey turned hero in the third minute of stoppage time when he slotted home a Ben Reeves cross to give the hosts all three points.