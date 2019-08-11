Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Late equalizer by Grabban claims point for Reds

Nottingham Forest rallied from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road. The Whites were in front through Pablo Hernandez less than 15 minutes into the second half and seemed on course for victory until Lewis Grabban equalized for the visitors.

Leeds dominates but fails to secure victory over pesky Forest

Both teams were looking to create and the first real chance came in the 14th minute as Hernandez sent in a juicy cross which was cleared by the Forest defence. Leeds were given another chance but met with the same result.

The visitors continued to be on the back foot and four minutes later were saved by the alertness of Alfa Semedo, whose timely block with his leg on Barry Douglas' shot saved Forest from possibly going behind.

Leeds continued to pile up the possession and corner kicks but were making little use of it, Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips wasting further chances to put the home side in front.

Not much changed as the second half got underway. Bamford should have put Leeds in front, but his strike only found the Forest bar. Moments later, he was given another clear-cut chance with goalkeeper Arijanet Muric so far off his line, but his lob was nowhere near.

Muric was again called on to stop Hernandez from 12 yards out in the 55th minute, but four minutes later, the deadlock was finally broken. Mateusz Klich fed Hernandez with a lovely pass and he beat the Reds keeper from 16 yards.

Sammy Ameobi was brought on for Forest to try and liven things up. The Reds went as close as they had all game in short order as Michael Dawson struck his header over the bar, the visitors finally showing some fightback.

Stunningly, Forest were level in the 77th minute as Grabban bungled the ball over the line amid a mess of bodies in the penalty area after a delivery by Matty Cash, setting up a mad scramble in the final moments.

Liam Cooper couldn't control his header and Helder Costa saw his progress blocked by a valiant Forest defence as Leeds went searching for a winner. The last meaningful sequence of the game occurred when Jack Robinson clipped Stuart Dallas on the leg, but no penalty was given, the visitors quite fortunate.