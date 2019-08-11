Brendan Rodgers defends VAR after technology saves Wolves draw

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers defended VAR's effect on the Premier League after the technology helped earn his side a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves thought they took the lead six minutes into the second half after Leander Dendoncker converted after a scramble in the box, but VAR official John Moss ruled it out after spotting that the ball struck Willy Boly's arm in the lead-up to the goal.

Despite having 70% possession, the Foxes seemed toothless in attack, only recording their first shot on target in the 83rd minute, as the match ended 0-0 as both sides walked off the pitch with a point to their names.

'I'm a huge fan of VAR'

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, Rodgers defended the use of VAR and gave it his support despite the system getting criticism from supporters following the final whistle.

He said: "I said to some of the guys before, I'm a huge fan of VAR, I thought it worked really well for us."

"No, listen, the rules are there, obviously there's emotion in it and it's a different emotion because they think they have scored, but I think the rules are pretty clear."

He added: "My feeling of VAR is what it always is. It's going to work for you some weeks and then work against you.

"It worked for us today and in other weeks, maybe it will go against us."

'Caglar was excellent'

Speaking further to BBC Sport, the Foxes boss heaped praise on centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, who's performance helped ease the loss of Harry Maguire.

"Caglar was excellent," he said.

"He got a round of applause at the end from his team-mates and it's not easy to come in for a special player like Harry, but Caglar was strong and comfortable on the ball."