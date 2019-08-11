on VAVEL
Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
(Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) 

Follow along for Newcastle United vs Arsenal live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kickoff time: 14:00 BST.

Adam Thomason
Ritchie asking for fans to 'stick together' ahead of new campaign
"We need to stick together, all be as one and pull in the same direction. This can be a fantastic season, but we need to all be in it together.

We'll do our utmost to give them success. But it won't be an overnight thing, it's not going to all of a sudden happen in one season.

We've still got a very young group and one I feel that if we keep building and improving year on year maybe in the future we can become what the fans want once again."

Unai Emery on his side's summer transfer window
“I am really delighted with our work in the transfer window. The club did everything to get the best players to help us and to make our squad stronger”.
Where to watch:
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will be showing the game live.

For those in America, NBC Sports Network will show the game (9 a.m. ET).

Alternatively, you can stay tuned here on VAVEL to enjoy live minute-by-minute updates from all of the action.

Ozil and Kolasinac will not be selected due to 'security 'incidents
After the two players were subject to an attempted robbery, Arsenal have released a statement explaining why both players will not make an appearance on Sunday.

“Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents, which are being investigated by the police.

The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.

We are liaising with police and are providing the players and their families with support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible.”

Arsenal predicted XI:
                                            Leno

             Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Monreal

                                     Xhaka, Willock

                   Mkhitaryan, Ceballos, Aubameyang

                                        Lacazette

Newcastle predicted XI:
                                        Dubravka

       Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Willems

                          Longstaff, Shelvey, Hayden

                                  Almiron, Joelinton

Team news: Arsenal
Arsenal could also be without five players for their trip to the North East, whilst many of those who will be potentially unavailable are defenders. 

Bellerin (knee), Holding (knee), Mavropanos (groin) and new signing Tierney (groin) are all doubts for the North London side.

Smith Rowe could also miss out due to a groin issue.

Team News: Newcastle
Steve Bruce has five players who may miss the game on Sunday.

Yedlin will be unavailable after requiring surgery which has meant he was unable to take part in any pre-season games.

Gayle (calf), Lejeune (knee) and Colback (groin) are all set to miss the clash at St. James Park.

Whist Matt Ritchie, who would otherwise be a starter, could be out due to a thigh problem but he has the best chance of starting out of those mentioned.

Head to Head
The last time these sides played was in April, with Unai Emery's side winning 2-1, through goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Magpies have won just once in the last 15 meetings between these sides. That victory was recently though, as they beat Arsenal 2-1 in 2018.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the Premier League fixture between Newcastle and Arsenal. The game at St. James Par will kick-off at 2pm and we will have updates throughout the game.
