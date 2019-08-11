Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow along for Newcastle United vs Arsenal live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kickoff time: 14:00 BST.
We'll do our utmost to give them success. But it won't be an overnight thing, it's not going to all of a sudden happen in one season.
We've still got a very young group and one I feel that if we keep building and improving year on year maybe in the future we can become what the fans want once again."
For those in America, NBC Sports Network will show the game (9 a.m. ET).
Alternatively, you can stay tuned here on VAVEL to enjoy live minute-by-minute updates from all of the action.
“Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents, which are being investigated by the police.
The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.
We are liaising with police and are providing the players and their families with support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible.”
Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Monreal
Xhaka, Willock
Mkhitaryan, Ceballos, Aubameyang
Lacazette
Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Willems
Longstaff, Shelvey, Hayden
Almiron, Joelinton
Bellerin (knee), Holding (knee), Mavropanos (groin) and new signing Tierney (groin) are all doubts for the North London side.
Smith Rowe could also miss out due to a groin issue.
Yedlin will be unavailable after requiring surgery which has meant he was unable to take part in any pre-season games.
Gayle (calf), Lejeune (knee) and Colback (groin) are all set to miss the clash at St. James Park.
Whist Matt Ritchie, who would otherwise be a starter, could be out due to a thigh problem but he has the best chance of starting out of those mentioned.
The Magpies have won just once in the last 15 meetings between these sides. That victory was recently though, as they beat Arsenal 2-1 in 2018.