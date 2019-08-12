Bradford City vs Preston North End: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Bradford City vs Preston North End live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST/14:45 ET.
"I will be making changes - a few forced and few who have been unlucky not to be starting from the beginning of the season. I have to give players the opportunity to break into the side.
It is probably one of the toughest draws we could have been handed. They have a very good squad and whichever starting 11 they name could still probably start in the Championship.
Alex was kind enough to invite me down to watch Preston train while I was without a club. He was very open and gave me a great insight into level of detail.
We have spoken a lot about the 2013 team and had meetings about it when I first arrived at the club. It is now up to our players to create their own history."
“They have got guys who have mainly operated at Championship level for a lot of their career and have been really good players.
We know we can’t take it lightly; it will be a really tough game.
It’s a proper old-fashioned cup tie, going away from home and they will be up for it. We have to make sure that we go there with the right mentality and attitude, perform well and win the game.
We need to go there, perform well and make sure we try and continue the momentum from Saturday and take it into this game. Some of the lads who we will freshen it up with, have got a great opportunity to go and showcase what they can do."
If you want to steam the game online: This game can be purchased to watch on either teams 'iFollow' section of their official websites.
Clarke, Hunington, Storey, Rafferty
Bayliss, Ledson
Barkhuizen, Potts, Green
Stockley
Mellor, Richard-Everton, P. O’Conner, Henley
Gibson, Devine, Palmer
Vaughan, Doyle, Scannell
Neither will summer signing David Nugent, whose calf injury is worse than it was initially deemed. He is yet to make his second debut for North End after rejoining the club a few weeks ago.
There is set to be wholesale changes from Alex Neil for this game, whilst Tom Bayliss could make his debut for the club.
Although, young full-back Joe Riley will be unavailable after being ruled out for the season due to sustaining a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.
They surprised every one by beating the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa over two legs to go all the way to the final, which they ultimately lost 5-0.
Every fan and player would love to repeat that cup run this season or at least do something similar to it, although they face a tough test against Championship opposition to even get past round one.
Preston will be hoping they can build momentum by progressing into the next round of the Carabao Cup before a tough trip to Wales to face Swansea City this weekend.
They began with a 0-0 draw at home to Cambridge United, despite the away side being down to ten men for the last half hour.
In the second game of the season, they drew 1-1 away at Grimsby Town, so they will be looking to gain some confidence by scoring a first home goal and possibly causing an upset when they face Preston.