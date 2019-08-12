Bradford City vs Preston North End: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2019 (0-0)

on VAVEL
Bradford City vs Preston North End: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch&nbsp;Carabao Cup 2019 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

Follow along for Bradford City vs Preston North End live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST/14:45 ET.

Adam Thomason
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Carabao cup match between Bradford City and Preston North End.
'It is probably one of the toughest draws we could have been handed': Bowyer on the difficulty of this cup tie for his team
Gary Bowyer is expecting a difficult game against Championship opposition but wants his players to seize the opportunity, he said:

"I will be making changes - a few forced and few who have been unlucky not to be starting from the beginning of the season. I have to give players the opportunity to break into the side.

It is probably one of the toughest draws we could have been handed. They have a very good squad and whichever starting 11 they name could still probably start in the Championship.

Alex was kind enough to invite me down to watch Preston train while I was without a club. He was very open and gave me a great insight into level of detail.

We have spoken a lot about the 2013 team and had meetings about it when I first arrived at the club. It is now up to our players to create their own history."

 

Neil looking to 'try and continue the momentum' from the weekend
Preston manager Alex Neil is expecting a tough cup game for his players, but is hopeful they can get the win and continue their momentum ahead of their next league fixture, he said:

“They have got guys who have mainly operated at Championship level for a lot of their career and have been really good players.

We know we can’t take it lightly; it will be a really tough game.

It’s a proper old-fashioned cup tie, going away from home and they will be up for it. We have to make sure that we go there with the right mentality and attitude, perform well and win the game.

We need to go there, perform well and make sure we try and continue the momentum from Saturday and take it into this game. Some of the lads who we will freshen it up with, have got a great opportunity to go and showcase what they can do."

How to watch Bradford City vs Preston North End live TV and stream
You are not able to watch this game on TV.

If you want to steam the game online: This game can be purchased to watch on either teams 'iFollow' section of their official websites.

Otherwise, VAVEL UK is your best option!

 

Preston: Predicted XI
                                                  Ripley

                         Clarke, Hunington, Storey, Rafferty

                                            Bayliss, Ledson

                                  Barkhuizen, Potts, Green

                                                   Stockley 

Bradford: Predicted XI
                                               Hornby

                 Mellor, Richard-Everton, P. O’Conner, Henley

                                  Gibson, Devine, Palmer

                                 Vaughan, Doyle, Scannell

Preston North End team news
After picking up a hamstring injury at the end of Saturday's victory over Wigan, left-back Andrew Hughes will not play any part in this game.

Neither will summer signing David Nugent, whose calf injury is worse than it was initially deemed. He is yet to make his second debut for North End after rejoining the club a few weeks ago.

There is set to be wholesale changes from Alex Neil for this game, whilst Tom Bayliss could make his debut for the club.

Bradford City team news
Paudie O'Connor will be available for the hosts after making his return to Bowyer's 18-man squad against Grimsby on the weekend.

Although, young full-back Joe Riley will be unavailable after being ruled out for the season due to sustaining a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Bradford know how to make it all the way in this competition
It was six years ago when Bradford faced Swansea City in the final of this competition at Wembley in 2013.

They surprised every one by beating the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa over two legs to go all the way to the final, which they ultimately lost 5-0.

Every fan and player would love to repeat that cup run this season or at least do something similar to it, although they face a tough test against Championship opposition to even get past round one.

The Lilywhites will be hoping to build on previous win
After a disappointing defeat on the opening day to Millwall, Alex Neil's men responded perfectly by thrashing local rivals Wigan Athletic 3-0 at Deepdale on Saturday.

Preston will be hoping they can build momentum by progressing into the next round of the Carabao Cup before a tough trip to Wales to face Swansea City this weekend.

Gary Bowyer looking for his team to get their first win of the season
Bradford have had an average start to the new League Two campaign, picking up two points from the first two fixtures. 

They began with a 0-0 draw at home to Cambridge United, despite the away side being down to ten men for the last half hour.

In the second game of the season, they drew 1-1 away at Grimsby Town, so they will be looking to gain some confidence by scoring a first home goal and possibly causing an upset when they face Preston.

Kick-off time
The Bradford City vs Preston North End match will be played at the Utilita Arena, in Bradford, England. The kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 BST.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Carabao Cup match: Bradford City vs Preston North End! My name is Adam Thomason and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team news, and live updates as they happen here on VAVEL.
