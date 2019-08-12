West Brom vs Millwall Preview: Second meeting in a week for Championship sides in EFL Cup

West Brom and Millwall meet for the second time in four days on Tuesday night as both sides look to earn a place in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The sides drew 1-1 in the Championship on Saturday but there can only be one side that progress through to the second round on Tuesday night.

Kyle Bartley gave the hosts the lead before Matt Smith levelled the scores to give Millwall a share of the spoils on Saturday.

Both sides reached the third round of the competition last season.

Team news

Slaven Billic is hoping to give his Deadline Day signings their first outing in a West Brom shirt. Charlie Austin, Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira and Chris Willock all missed Saturday's draw.

Speaking of the new recruits Billic said, “I would love them to be involved in the game on Tuesday but it’s also a serious game and we are going to have a serious approach to this competition.”

Millwall manager Neil Harris looks set to make a number of changes. Speaking after the draw at The Hawthorns on Saturday Harris said, "there will be changes Tuesday, mainly because players deserve to play,” players have earned the right over the course of pre-season to play in that game and try to show everybody their qualities and grab the shirt off others."

That could mean starts for Luke Steele, Jayson Molumby, Jason McCarthy, John Dadi Bodvarsson, Shaun Hutchinson and Shane Ferguson. Jiri Skalak could also get his first competitive action of the summer.

Predicted line-ups

West Brom

Bond, Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Townsend, Harper, Livermore, Willock, Pereira, Diangana, Austin

Millwall​​​​​​​

Steele, McCarthy, Hutchinson, Cooper, Ferguson, Skalak, Molumby, Leonard, O'Brien, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson