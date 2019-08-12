Leicester defender Ben Chilwell linked with a shock move to Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly looking to reinforce his defensive options come the summer transfer window in 2020, with the signing of Ben Chilwell.

According to The Sun, the Blues' boss has made the Leicester City defender a priority signing for the club once their transfer ban is lifted next summer.

That position at the club is current filled by Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri and Lampard is looking for another attacking left-back, with Alonso apparently considering his future at the club.

Expensive coup

However, Chilwell who recently signed a new long-term deal at the King Power Stadium, won’t come cheap with Leicester demanding a fee in the excess of £70 million to acquire his services. According to the Daily Mail, If Leicester were to sell their full-back, it would give them a record intake for selling senior players having sold Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire for a combined £140 million to Manchester City and Manchester United.

The young full-back has gained interest from the top six with impressive performances for Leicester over the past two years. His breakthrough season for the Foxes is arguably the 17/18 season where he made 24 appearances, assisted twice and kept 4 clean sheets. Chilwell improved the following season with 36 appearances, four assists and 10 clean sheets in the league.

Leicester youth prospect

Chilwell is a product of the Leicester City academy and won academy player of the year in 2015. He went on to feature in the club’s pre-season tour and made his professional debut in October against Hull City in the League Cup under former boss Claudio Ranieri. The following year, the full-back made two appearances in their UEFA Champions League campaign and netted his first goal in a home loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

He made his England debut in September 2018, stepping up from the under-21s alongside club teammate Demarai Gray. Chilwell came on as a late sub, replacing Danny Rose, in a 1-0 win over Switzerland. The full-back made his first start for The Three Lions in the UEFA Nations League against Croatia.

The full-back is currently first-choice left-back at Leicester and could also be in-line to feature regularly for England.