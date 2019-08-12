Cesar Azpilicueta claims Chelsea were not clinical enough against United

Chelsea were defeated 4-0 by Manchester United as Frank Lampard began his competitive reign as Blues manager.

Cesar Azpilicueta claimed that Chelsea were unlucky and should have taken more from the game.

He also aimed a degree of blame towards the front men claiming the Blues were not as clinical as they should have been.

The Chelsea captain insisted his side should have taken their chances but remained optimistic about the performances of younger players such as Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

‘We could not score’

The Blues enjoyed a number of positive spells throughout the game and came close to scoring but failed to make chances count. Abraham rattled the post before Emerson’s effort thundered off the crossbar from close range.

The Spanish defender felt they should have taken advantage of their efforts in front of goal having controlled parts of the game.

“We’re obviously very disappointed with the result because we controlled the game, especially in the first half, and created a lot of chances but we couldn’t score,” Azpilicueta said.

“It’s a tough score line to take but we weren’t clinical in the boxes and after we conceded two goals in two minutes, things were more difficult for us.”

A different side after 2-0 down

The 29-year-old admitted having gone 2-0 down Chelsea were a different team and allowed United to add a third by giving them more space.

Azpilicueta implied the Blues had accepted defeat and said: “From that point (after going two down), we were more open and gave them more spaces.

“They got more confidence, and in the end we got a tough result. We deserved more but it is what it is, and we have to move on.”

The youth deserve to be here

The two-time Premier League winner insisted that the younger players such as Abraham and Mount who started at Old Trafford deserve their place in the team.

“We trust in them and they are here because they deserve to be here,” he said. “They are fighting in every training session and now we have a massive opportunity to create a fantastic group.

“Everyone would like to start the season in a better way but we have to learn from every game and come back stronger.”