Liverpool set Dejan Lovren asking price

Liverpool have set their asking price for defender Dejan Lovren amidst rumours of the Croatian wanting to leave Anfield.

According to the Liverpool Echo the Reds have set their price at €15million (£13.9million) for the 30-year-old.

Serie A giants AC Milan and Roma are set to go head-to-head to sign the centre back. With the transfer market for the rest of Europe not closing until September 2, it is likely that Lovren will depart the club.

It has been widely rumoured that Lovren wishes to leave Liverpool due to a lack of game-time since the arrival of Virgil van Dijk.

Last season, Lovren only played 13 league matches and he was also left out of the matchday squad against Norwich on Friday.

Liverpool’s quality of centre backs

The arrival of Van Dijk, who signed for at the time the largest fee for a centre back, has greatly increased the quality of defending at Liverpool.

The Dutch defender has been regularly partnered with Joel Matip, who has been in excellent form.

Many fans also see England defender Joe Gomez as a long-term option in Liverpool’s defence.

This has made it very difficult for Lovren to regain his place in the starting line-up.

Jurgen Klopp’s side conceded only 22 goals over the whole of last season in the Premier League and also defended well throughout their winning Champions League campaign.

Potential replacements for Lovren?

During pre-season, Liverpool highlighted their quality of young players currently at the club.

With Lovren likely to move on and Liverpool unable to sign a centre back, this opens up a space for a young player to fill his void.

Both Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp Van Den Berg will now be hoping to break into the side and prove their worth.

Liverpool have an extremely busy calendar this season and will look to rest first-team players in competitions such as the League and FA Cups.

This could open up a space for either young centre back to gain first-team action.