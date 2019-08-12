Rangers 6-1 Hibernian: Rangers hit Hibs for six at Ibrox  

Matchweek 2 of the Scottish Premiership saw Hibernian travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers and things didn't quite go to plan for the Edinburgh side losing 6-1 to Steven Gerrard's men.

Story of the Match

Jermain Defoe grabbed two goals inside the first 15 minutes before Hibs clawed one back at 2-0 when Scott Allan played a well-timed pass for Daryl Horgan putting him through on goal. He slotted the ball past Allan McGregor just five minutes before the interval.

Rangers were very much in control of the game and Defoe had a number of chances to complete his hat-trick. Horgan's goal sparked life into his team and for the first time in the match, the Hibees looked like they could get something from the game.

Paul Heckingbottom had a nightmare start to the second half. Sean Mackie was shown a second yellow card for handball and Hibs were down to 10 men.

It was all Rangers from here on out and it only looked like it would get worse for Hibs as Steven Gerrard turned to his bench.

Alfredo Morelos replaced Defoe after he headed home Steven Davis' well-worked cross to wrap up his hat-trick and sign off for the day.

The Columbian striker came off the bench to score his 100th and 101st career goals after netting twice in 12 minutes making it 5-1 to the home side.

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo put the icing on the cake by netting the 6th and final goal for Rangers in added time.

Rangers are now second in the league behind Celtic on goal difference. The two Glasgow sides are the only teams to have taken 6 points out of 6 in the opening games of the season with Ross County on 4 and the rest of the league on 3 points.

Hibernian turn their attention to the Betfred Cup next weekend where they will take on Morton at Easter Road.

Rangers are back in action on Thursday night for their Europa League qualifier second leg against FC Midtijylland. The Gers won 2-4 in the first leg in Denmark last week.

Takeaways from the match

The main stand out moment for Hibs was the sensational pass from Scott Allan to set up Daryl Horgan's goal. Allan was on the receiving end of some stick from the home supporters for his move to Celtic in 2015. Putting all that out his mind and having the skill to pick out a pass which split the Rangers defence in two and give his team a lifeline was superb.

Steven Gerrard is spoiled for choice when it comes to midfielders, bringing in Davis for Glen Kamara. Ryan Jack gave a solid performance, winning the ball back and launching counter-attacks.

The Rangers attack were on fine form and the goal tally could have been a lot higher than six. Jordan Jones loved getting himself into one-on-one positions before getting a ball into the box, Joe Aribo looked very dangerous in and around the box, Steven Davis showed class is permanent and if Jermain Defoe hadn't scored a hat-trick he would have been awarded man of the match.

Man of the Match

However. it was the 36-year-old veteran striker who collected the man of the match award along with the match ball. Jermain Defoe's hat-trick proved his value to Rangers' title challenge this season by tucking away three poachers goals. It won't be the last time Defoe has his name on the scoresheet this season, with younger players with pace round about him he is a definite goal threat for Rangers.

Teams

Rangers Lineup: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Flannagan (Halliday 80'), Davis, Jack, Aribo, Ojo, Jones (Stewart 76'), Defoe (Morelos 76')

Hibernian Lineup: Marciano, Whittaker, McGregor, Hanlon, Mackie, Mallan, Vela, Horgan (Gray 57'), Allan (Kamberi 67'), Newell (Murray 45') Doidge