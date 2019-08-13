Liverpool vs Chelsea: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Super Cup Match 2019
Follow along for Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup. Kickoff time: 20:00 BST.
If you are unable to watch the game live, then the live feed on VAVEL UK is the perfect option!
“They are different [from last season], that’s clear, because I think Maurizio Sarri has a very dogmatic style and that’s exactly what they had. Now the set-up is slightly different but it’s still a proper plan there, you can see it. Mason Mount is a really wonderful talent who plays a really important role already.
I think Frank showed last year with Derby that he’s a very, very, very good manager because he changed Derby pretty much overnight. I didn’t know Derby too well but what I heard about it and when I saw them playing last year, especially against United if you want, it was: ‘What a game!
So, proper football, really high intensity, all that stuff, it’s all there, what you need. Good defending [and] high defending, so it will be a challenge. It will be a really interesting game and for us a proper job to do."
"In terms of the defeat, I think you always learn as a manager along with your players. We played very well for 60 minutes but if you make defensive errors against good teams then it will cost you. We have to be adaptable and accept the strengths of our opponent so there may be subtle changes in our approach but one thing that won’t change is our intensity to win the ball back.
I’m optimistic because I believe in the players. We’re here in the final because we deserve to be due to the achievements of the players and the club last season. We understand the quality of an opponent like Liverpool because they deservingly won the Champions League this year."
Stéphanie Frappart will referee the game alongside assistants Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neill. The trio took charge of the Women's World Cup Final last month.
Frappart is now one of France's twenty-three elite officials and will take change of Ligue 1 fixtures regularly this season. She took charge of her first Ligue 1 match in April, featuring Amiens and RC Strasbourg.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Barkley, Pulisic, Giroud.
Alisson and Nathaniel Clyne are the only casualties for the Reds, however Dejan Lovren has not travelled with the squad as it appears more and more likely that he will depart the club.
N'Golo Kanté suffered a fresh knock in Sunday's loss to Manchester United which may see him once again restricted to place on the bench.
Despite travelling, both Willian and Antonio Rudiger are both not ready to start. The former will have a place on the bench, however it is unlikely that Rudiger will be risked.
Chelsea secured their place in Istanbul with a 4-1 drubbing of London rivals Arsenal in Baku last May. The game proved to be star player Eden Hazard's last for the club, with the Blues now undergoing a new phase in their history.
A narrow loss on penalties did not relieve any enthusiasm from a performance that could on another day, have seen them walk away with the season's first piece of silverware.
The Reds Premier League campaign then got off to a flying start, cruising past newly promoted Norwich with a convincing 4-1 victory.
Despite being the better side in the first-half, Frank Lampard's side went into the break a goal down.
The Blues were then blown away by a rampant United in the second period, meaning they will be determined to give a better account of themselves this time out.