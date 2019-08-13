Leicester City handed Newcastle United tie in Carabao Cup Second Round

Leicester City have been drawn to face fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup.

The two teams will clash at St James' Park on the week commencing the 26th of August as the top-flight teams not currently in European competition enter the League Cup.

New opponents

Despite having met on regular occasions in the Premier League since the Foxes' earned promotion back in 2014, the two teams have never come together in the League Cup.

They do head to Tyneside with an exemplary record though. The Foxes have run out victors on their last three trips to St James' Park, most recently winning 2-0 last season courtesy of a penalty from forward Jamie Vardy and a header from Harry Maguire.

However, they lost their last clash with Newcastle as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium towards the back end of last season.

The match will surely be of interest to Leicester's Spanish forward Ayoze Perez. The 26-year-old only arrived at the King Power Stadium from Newcastle in the summer and will be making his first return to St James' Park having made 195 appearances for the club.

League Cup pedigree

Brendan Rodgers' troops come into the match having enjoyed some considerable success in the League Cup. The East-Midlanders have lifted the trophy on three occasions, with the last success coming back in the 1999-2000 campaign.

They have also managed to reach the quarter-finals in each of the last two seasons but have been eliminated by Manchester City on both occasions.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have never won the League Cup so will be hoping to reverse that trend as they get their campaign underway. As a matter of fact, the club have not managed to progress past the Fifth Round of the League Cup since reaching the final in 1976.

They have been eliminated in the Second Round in the last two years, falling to Nottingham Forest in each year.