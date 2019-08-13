Watford draw Coventry City in Carabao Cup second round

Watford have been drawn against League One outfit Coventry City in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with the match to be played at Vicarage Road.

Coventry secured their progression to this stage of the competition by beating Exeter City 4-1 at the Ricoh Arena, with former Manchester City striker Jordy Hiwula notching a brace.

The Hornets, meanwhile, have been automatically inducted into the tournament at this stage due to their status as a Premier League club.

The match will be played in the week commencing Monday, August 26.

Previous meetings

It's been over seven years since the last competitive encounter between the two sides — 12,563 watched the 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road, the second of two goalless affairs between the pair in the 2011/12 season.

Watford and Coventry have only met twice in English football's secondary cup competition, one of which was a replay. After playing out a 2-2 draw in December 1980, the Midlanders romped to a 5-0 victory on home turf a week later.

The Hornets hold the edge with regards to their record against the Sky Blues in all competitions, winning 40 of the 92 total encounters compared to 36 victories for their opponents.

Cup fortunes

Neither club has ever claimed the League Cup trophy, but both have reached the final four on two separate occasions: Watford in 1979 and, more recently, 2005; and Coventry in 1981 and 1990.

In the competition last season, the Hornets were eliminated by eventual semi-finalists Tottenham Hotspur in the third round. The match was even at 2-2 after regulation time, with three goals scored in the final ten minutes, but Spurs went on to emerge as 4-2 victors on penalties.

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues were knocked out in the first round, losing 2-0 at Oxford United.

A chance to breed the youth

While Javi Gracia will not let his Watford side underestimate their opponents in the second round, this certainly leans towards being a kinder draw for the Hornets, and one which gives their head coach room to manoeuvre with regards to his team selection on the day.

It will be a welcome distraction from the intense nature of the Premier League, and an ample opportunity to rest first-teamers with a view to handing minutes to players in the youth ranks or on the fringes.

Youngsters Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Adalberto Peñaranda, Ryan Cassidy and Sam Dalby will all be eyeing this fixture as a chance to impress, as will Daniel Bachmann, Sebastian Prödl, Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah and Stefano Okaka who will likely all have found game time hard to come by in the preceding weeks.