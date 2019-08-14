Sheffield Wednesday look to maintain perfect start against Luton

Sheffield Wednesday face Luton Town on Saturday, as the Owls look to make it three wins from three in the Championship.

Still without a manager, Wednesday have got off to their best start in 26 years – winning their opening two league games for the first time since 1992 to lead the Championship table going into game week three.

Bullen disappointed by cup withdrawal

Caretaker manager Lee Bullen is giving himself a great shot at being handed the job on a full-time basis, and his side will be feeling extra fresh going into the game against Luton having not featured in the Carabao Cup this week due to their opponents Bury having to withdraw from the tie.

Bullen told the Sheffield Star: “We are really disappointed. One for Bury as a football club; it would have been great for them from a financial point of view but selfishly for ourselves just to get to players on the pitch. It is really disappointing.

Only the Owls and newcomers Charlton Athletic have won both of their opening games, with Wednesday leading on goal difference.

It’s safe to say that the Hillsborough faithful will be out in good voice again this Saturday, and with a lot to be excited about.

New signings Kadeem Harris and Jacob Murphy have made an instant impact at the club, with both already off the mark in terms of goals.

At the back, the arrival of Julian Borner has added some much-needed solidity to the Wednesday back-line whilst first-choice keeper Kieran Westwood will is available following a red card on the opening day at Reading.

Their opposition, Luton, sit in 17th place with just the single point from their first two games.

The hatters thrilled audiences in the first competitive game of the season – a credible 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough. Midweek, they put in a sterling performance yet again as they saw off League One’s Ipswich Town 3-1 to make it into the third round of the Carabao Cup.