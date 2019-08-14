Jordan Nobbs to return before WSL season kicks off, reveals Arsenal boss Montemurro

Arsenal Women’s manager Joe Montemurro has told VAVEL UK that Jordan Nobbs is set to return to action ahead of the new Women’s Super League.

The Arsenal midfielder missed England’s semi-final run in the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer through injury and remains unable to start games for her club.

Montemurro tells VAVEL: Nobbs will be ready

Nobbs ruptured her Anterior Cruciate Ligament back in November 2018 and was initially hopeful that she may be able to play during the summer but remains in recovery.

She watched on in North London on Wednesday night as her Arsenal teammates succumbed to a heavy defeat by FC Barcelona Femini.

Braces from Oshoala and Pina left Arsenal with a 5-2 defeat at Meadow Park in a stern test which showed how much they must improve ahead of their first UEFA Champions League campaign in more than half a decade.

Arsenal suffer heavy friendly defeat

Joe Montemurro spoke to VAVEL UK after the game, explaining that Nobbs will “start to get some minutes over the new three or four weeks.”

Arsenal have already played the majority of their pre-season with some tough tests against Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich and most recently Barcelona. They have two remaining fixtures where Nobbs is likely to get an appearance or two off the bench.

“Hopefully she’ll be ready for the Women’s Super League,” Montemurro exclusively told VAVEL. The Gunners kick off their domestic league campaign against West Ham United on September 8th at Meadow Park.

Arsenal have now lost Danielle Carter to a serious knee injury and after her turbulent last year, Nobbs tweeted her support for the 26-year-old forward.