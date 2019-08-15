Huddersfield Town vs Fulham: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Huddersfield vs Fulham live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship game. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST.
Fulham manager Scott Parker says that his side are wary of the reaction that Huddersfield could provide after their tough start to the season.
He said: "They have started the season a little bit slow. In saying that, it's a wounded animal we're going to play, a team that's going to come out fighting, scrapping, and trying to do everything they can to get the result.
"We’re fully aware of what we're going into. Last year we went there and it was a tough game with the crowd behind them [Huddersfield won 1-0], so we're not expecting anything different."
All talk has been on Jan Siewert's position as Huddersfield manager after a difficult start to the season, and he is focused on the side building on last weekend's 1-1 draw at QPR.
"What's important for me is that we face Fulham now and we have a different squad on the pitch and think of QPR – we had many positive things there," he told BBC Radio Leeds.
"It's about managing our expectations. Of course we all want to win football matches and the thing I'm working on most is to do that."
Bettinelli; Odoi, Mawson, Ream, Bryan; Johanson, Cairney, Arter; Knockaert, Mitrovic, Cavaleiro.
Grabara; Hadergjonaj, Elphick, Schindler, Kongolo; Hogg, Bacuna, O’Brien; van La Parra, Grant, Pritchard.
Scott Parker has had the luxury of a full squad to pick from in the opening fortnight of the season.
Three of Fulham's latest four signings featured in the win over Blackburn with Harry Arter, Bobby Reid and Harrison Reed making debuts.
Josh Onomah, who made a permanent move from Tottenham to the Cottage, has been building his fitness to come into contention.
Despite the difficult start to the season, Siewert says that he has plenty of decisions to make with players fighting it out for a spot.
Trevor Chalobah made his debut for the club in the midweek cup defeat and the manager says the Chelsea loanee will be in the squad to face Fulham.
Striker Steve Mounie and winger Rajiv van La Parra both came off the bench against Lincoln and are also in contention for a first league appearance.
With one of the division's strongest squads at their disposal, Fulham are rightly one of the favourites to go straight back up to the Premier League.
After an opening-day defeat at Barnsley, they picked up their first win of the season last weekend at home to Blackburn.
Scott Parker's side enter the EFL Cup in the second round so had the week off, leaving them fresh for the challenge of picking up a second win a row when they head to Yorkshire.
The season may only be a couple of weeks old, but there is already pressure on Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert.
The German has picked up just one win in seven months in charge, with the latest defeat coming in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night when Town were knocked out by League One side Lincoln.
In the aftermath of that game, the boss insisted that he did not fear the sack - but results will need to pick up soon or that will surely be his fate.
The Huddersfield Town vs Fulham match will be played at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, with kick-off at 19:45 BST.
