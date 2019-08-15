The Warm Down: Chelsea lose UEFA Super Cup on penalties

Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup 5-4 on penalties against Chelsea after Adrian saved Tammy Abraham’s decisive penalty.

The Blues led the tie 1-0 at half-time thanks to a neatly finished goal by Olivier Giroud. The blues continued to impose themselves on the Champions League winners as Christian Pulisic had a wonderfully crafted goal ruled offside.

Jurgen Klopp brought on Roberto Firmino at the break and proved integral to the comeback. Sadio Mane equalised just minutes after the turnaround with the Brazilian substitute at the heart of the play. It ended all square after full-time and extra-time loomed.

A second from Mane and a trademark Jorginho penalty sent the game to penalties. After four spot-kicks a piece, nothing could separate the two sides. Mohammed Salah converted Liverpool’s fifth while Abraham’s penalty was saved.

Impact of the substitutions

Substitutions played a big part in the Super Cup for both Chelsea and Liverpool with an extra at the manager’s disposal in extra-time.

Behind at the break and looking to change the game, Klopp struck first. The German manager brought on Firmino in replacement for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who made his first start for 16 months.

Mane was moved back to left-wing and the Brazilian was down the middle in his favoured false nine role. Klopp’s change worked as Firmino soon found the space teeing up Mane to level the score. The pair then linked up again to score the Reds’ second of the game.

Lampard also played his hand which also proved the right decision bringing off Giroud for Abraham. The 21-year-old striker went on to win a penalty in the 101st minute.

Mason Mount was brought on to the end of the second half and posed a frequent threat down the wing.

Fikayo Tomori featured in his first competitive game of the season and looked comfortable as he went about his business.

Significance of result

Liverpool has now won their fourth Super Cup having last won the trophy 14 years ago. Now the Reds prepare for their clash against Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Super Cup has only ever been decided by penalties twice in the competition’s history, both falling to the expense of Lampard and Chelsea (2013, 2019).

The second game in three days means Lampard will be looking for recovery as his side face Leicester Saturday afternoon.

Top Performers

Having spent time away from their respective squads over pre-season, Mane and N'Golo Kante made their first appearances of the season.

Jorginho had a very good game orchestrating the Blue midfield. The Italian previously faced criticism over his relationship with Maurizio Sarri.