Walker-Peters ‘could have cried’ during Aston Villa win as he fights for a regular first team spot

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters admitted he could have cried when Harry Kane scored an 86th minute goal to put Spurs in the lead against Aston Villa.

Spurs began their first full season at their new stadium with a game against the newly promoted side, who took the lead after just nine minutes when John McGinn’s low drive beat the helpless Hugo Lloris.

But, in the second half, the home side completed a comeback, with debutant Tanguy Ndombele equalising before two late strikes from Kane won it for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Winning moments ‘mean that little bit extra’ for the defender

Speaking to the club’s official website after the opening day victory, Walker-Peters described his emotions when Kane scored his first goal with just four minutes to go.

“Honestly, I could have cried on the pitch. It was that sort of emotion as the goal went in.

When that goal goes in, you just think about everything you have been through to get here.”

The 22-year-old grew up in Tottenham, admitting that playing for the club and winning games for them is a very special feeling for him, he added:

“Growing up in Tottenham, I just love the Club, so those moments mean just that little bit extra. You can’t control these emotions, it just happens.”

Spurs were not at their best in the first half but were much better in the second period as they pushed for an equaliser and an eventual winner.

“We were knocking on the door and you start getting frustrated, but we just kept going, the right-back said.

Of course, it was a tough game going down 1-0 as early as we did but with the help of the crowd and with the quality we have in our side, we managed to overcome the obstacle.”

There were plenty of doubts over the quality of Pochettino’s right-back options over the summer

Both full back positions were talked about over the summer regarding the quality that the North London side have in those areas.

Many questioned the decision to seemingly allow Danny Rose to leave the club, although as things stand that has not happened.

As well as that, after last season’s first choice right-back Kieron Trippier left the club to join Atletico Madrid, it was thought that the Spurs boss would be looking to bring in a replacement.

That did not happen, leaving Spurs with two natural right backs in Serge Aurier and Walker-Peters, whilst Juan Foyth can also play in that position.

The question was whether any of those were good enough to start for the Champions League finalists.

With Aurier and Foyth currently injured, Walker-Peters got his chance against Dean Smith’s team and admitted it was a big moment for him.

“In terms of my career, that match was very important to me, the gaffer is showing that trust in me.

I have to prove to the staff here and prove to the fans that I am ready to play in important games and hopefully be a part of a successful season”, he added.

The defender is expected to start in what will be a huge test for him on Saturday against Manchester City at the Etihad.