YEREVAN, ARMENIA - AUGUST 08: Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round First Leg fixture between FC Pyunik and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Pyunik Stadium on August 8, 2019 in Yerevan, Armenia. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images)
Wolves vs Pyunik Live Stream Score Commentary in Europa League 2019/20 (0-0)
Live text commentary of Wolves vs Pyunik Yerevan in the Fourth Round of Qualifying for the Europa League. Kick off is set for 7:45pm GMT.
60 LIVE
30' Wolves are struggling to impose themselves on the game, I'm sure many would be expecting them to get their teeth into this soon.
Yellow Card for Wolves!
27' Loanee debutant Jesús Vallejo is the first to go into the book.
21' Neto is the next to blaze over the bar.
The young debutant is looking very lively in this first half.
16' Wolves are really getting into this game now. Morgan Gibbs-White drags his shot wide of the left.
Joao Moutinho is at the centre of each chance that's being created by the hosts.
12' Cutrone gets on the end of Moutinho's floated cross but nothing comes of it.
11' Wolves are trying to keep hold of possession and take control of the game from the travelling side.
Joao Moutinho will take a corner from the right hand side.
3' Pyunik are looking very comfortable in the early stages of this European tie.
The away side have dominated possession at Molineux.
Kick Off!
1' Pyunik get the game under way.
Pyunik Line Up
Starting line-up 🔵🔴#WolPyu #Wolverhampton #Pyunik #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/WKS87oLJH1— FC Pyunik (@FC_Pyunik) August 15, 2019
Wolves Line Up
It looks as if it will be a shock start for young Max Kilman who will start the game on the left of the back three - despite being a natural left full back.
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @EuropaLeague clash against @FC_Pyunik. #WOLPYU— Wolves (@Wolves) August 15, 2019
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/Y4M5zbqfEO
Welcome!
Hello, I'm Will Laing and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of today's 7:45pm kick-off between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Pyunik Yerevan.