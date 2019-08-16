on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Stoke City vs Derby County: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

Stoke City vs Derby County: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Stoke City vs Derby County live stream, TV channel, line-ups preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship fixture. Kick-off time: 15:00 BST.                           

sam-jones
Sam Jones
60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries from VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and line-ups for this Stoke City vs Derby County match.
Phillip Cocu's prematch press conference
In his pre-match press conference, Cocu had this to say about Derby's visit to the Bet365 Stadium. 

"It will be a tough difficult game for us, they will be very eager to get a win, a home win, their first win in the league"

"We have to be prepared, they won their cup game so they will feel better. They changed systems so they play a slightly different system than in the league, so we have to prepare and be ready for both options."

"Like always an away game will be difficult, but we also need to be confident and have confidence in our own qualities."

Nathan Jones prematch press conference
Jones had this to say about his sides recent results and their chances against Derby:

"It was important we got the win in midweek and to get an end result for the work we have put in. We created a lot of chances and in the end took one more than the opposition to win it."

"It will be a tough game tomorrow no doubt about it. They've started the season well and are a good side, just like other teams in this division."

"We take every game on its own merits. You have to be flexible. We are focusing solely on tomorrow before then looking ahead to the next match."

How to watch Stoke City vs Derby County live TV and stream
You are not able to watch this game on TV.

If you are not in the United Kingdom you can purchase the game from either teams iFollow sections on their website.

Otherwise, VAVEL UK is your best option

Derby: Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

                   Roos

Lowe, Keogh, Clarke, Malone

       Huddlestone, Bielik

  Jozefroon, Dowell, Lawrence

                  Waghorn

Stoke: Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2)

                     Butland

Smith, Baath, Carter-Vickers, McClean

                      Cousins

                Clucas, Allen

                         Ince

                  Vokes, Hogan

 

Derby County team news
After making 11 changes midweek, Phillip Cocu goes into this match with plenty of options to choose from.

The only player that isn't available to Cocu is right back Jayden Bogle, as he suffered an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw against Swansea.

It's looking likely that new £7 million signing Krystian Bielik will make his Championship debut, after he impressed midweek against Scunthorpe. 

 

Stoke City team news
Stoke have a fully fit squad to choose from, apart from attacking midfielder Nick Powell, who is a doubt with a calf injury.

Jones made a number of changes for Stokes midweek win over Wigan, but whether any of those players did enough to earn a starting XI place this Saturday remains to be seen. 

It's likely that Jones will return back to his preferred 4-1-2-1-2 diamond formation, despite switching to a 3 at the back in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

 

 

The Rams hope to continue unbeaten start
Derby, unlike Stoke, were able to register an opening weekend victory. New manager Phillip Cocu oversaw his side beat Huddersfield 2-1 at the John Smiths Stadium. 

Last Saturday saw Derby remain unbeaten, as they drew 0-0 with Swansea City at Pride Park.

Midweek they were able to progress into the second round of the Carabao Cup, with a 1-0 victory over League Two side Scunthorpe United.



Nathan Jones still looking for his first points of the season
So far this season Stoke are yet to win a point, and therefore find themselves sitting in 23rd place. 

Despite a 1-0 win away at Wigan on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, Stoke have lost their two opening Championship games in rather disappointing fashion.

On the opening weekend, Stoke lost 2-1 at home to Queen Parks Rangers, in a match where they only registered one shot on target.

Stoke befell a similar fate last Saturday away at newly-promoted Charlton Athletic, as they lost 3-1 to last seasons League One playoff winners. 

 

Kick-off time

The Stoke City vs Derby County match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England. The kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 BST on the 17/08/2019.

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 EFL Championship match: Stoke City vs Derby County. My name is Sam Jones and I’ll be providing you with pre-game analysis, team news, and live updates as they happen here on VAVEL. 

VAVEL Logo