Stoke City vs Derby County: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Stoke City vs Derby County live stream, TV channel, line-ups preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship fixture. Kick-off time: 15:00 BST.
"It will be a tough difficult game for us, they will be very eager to get a win, a home win, their first win in the league"
"We have to be prepared, they won their cup game so they will feel better. They changed systems so they play a slightly different system than in the league, so we have to prepare and be ready for both options."
"Like always an away game will be difficult, but we also need to be confident and have confidence in our own qualities."
"It was important we got the win in midweek and to get an end result for the work we have put in. We created a lot of chances and in the end took one more than the opposition to win it."
"It will be a tough game tomorrow no doubt about it. They've started the season well and are a good side, just like other teams in this division."
"We take every game on its own merits. You have to be flexible. We are focusing solely on tomorrow before then looking ahead to the next match."
If you are not in the United Kingdom you can purchase the game from either teams iFollow sections on their website.
Roos
Lowe, Keogh, Clarke, Malone
Huddlestone, Bielik
Jozefroon, Dowell, Lawrence
Waghorn
Butland
Smith, Baath, Carter-Vickers, McClean
Cousins
Clucas, Allen
Ince
Vokes, Hogan
The only player that isn't available to Cocu is right back Jayden Bogle, as he suffered an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw against Swansea.
It's looking likely that new £7 million signing Krystian Bielik will make his Championship debut, after he impressed midweek against Scunthorpe.
Jones made a number of changes for Stokes midweek win over Wigan, but whether any of those players did enough to earn a starting XI place this Saturday remains to be seen.
It's likely that Jones will return back to his preferred 4-1-2-1-2 diamond formation, despite switching to a 3 at the back in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
Last Saturday saw Derby remain unbeaten, as they drew 0-0 with Swansea City at Pride Park.
Midweek they were able to progress into the second round of the Carabao Cup, with a 1-0 victory over League Two side Scunthorpe United.
Despite a 1-0 win away at Wigan on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, Stoke have lost their two opening Championship games in rather disappointing fashion.
On the opening weekend, Stoke lost 2-1 at home to Queen Parks Rangers, in a match where they only registered one shot on target.
Stoke befell a similar fate last Saturday away at newly-promoted Charlton Athletic, as they lost 3-1 to last seasons League One playoff winners.
The Stoke City vs Derby County match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England. The kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 BST on the 17/08/2019.
