Newport County vs Plymouth Argyle: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)
Newport County vs Plymouth Argyle live from Rodney Parade. Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST.
"I'm the manager, I make the decisions, I have to pick the team. Sometimes you will get it right and sometimes you get it wrong.
“At the moment, it’s going right, but what I know – and what the lads know – is they are going to get opportunities, whether that’s through injury or through different cup competitions.
“Yes, they have given me a selection headache, but also the lads who played on Saturday have given me a selection headache."
“On Saturday, the players will get a taste of a real atmosphere at Rodney Parade. Plymouth travel well, big club, good supporters and it’s going to be a noisy afternoon.
“I’m hoping we get 6,000. If we get a win, it’ll be an unbelievable start to the season.”
Plymouth Argyle: Palmer, Wootton, Canavan, Sawyer (C), Edwards, Riley, Sarcevic, Mayor, McFadzean, Moore, Grant.
Argyle striker, Callum Dyson is still unavailable after he sustained an ankle injury in pre-season. Will Aimson is also out for the Pilgrims due to a pelvic problem.
Excluding the Checkatrade Trophy, the last time Newport defeated the Argyle was way back in the 2013/14 season which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Exiles.
Since 2013:
Newport County wins: 2
Draws: 3
Plymouth Argyle wins: 7
Plymouth will want to extend their perfect start to the season as they have hit the ground running with three wins from three under new manager, Ryan Lowe. The Argyle currently the League Two leaders after their wins against Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United.