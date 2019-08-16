on VAVEL
Newport County vs Plymouth Argyle: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019 (0-0)

Follow live coverage of Newport County vs Plymouth Argyle live from Rodney Parade. Follow along for pre-match build-up, score updates and commentary on VAVEL UK. Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST.

Kick-off time
The Newport County vs Plymouth Argyle match will be played at the Rodney Parade stadium. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 BST.
How to watch Newport County vs Plymouth Argyle Live TV and stream
This game is not available to watch on TV, although if you live outside of the UK, you can pay for one of the clubs 'ifollow' streams on their official websites.

Other than that, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Lowe's selection headache is improving
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe spoke of his selection headache ahead of the game: 

"I'm the manager, I make the decisions, I have to pick the team. Sometimes you will get it right and sometimes you get it wrong.

“At the moment, it’s going right, but what I know – and what the lads know – is they are going to get opportunities, whether that’s through injury or through different cup competitions.

“Yes, they have given me a selection headache, but also the lads who played on Saturday have given me a selection headache."

Flynn wants a packed Rodney Parade
Newport boss Michael Flynn spoke about Plymouth fans selling out their allocation and wants a thrilling atmosphere:

“On Saturday, the players will get a taste of a real atmosphere at Rodney Parade. Plymouth travel well, big club, good supporters and it’s going to be a noisy afternoon.

“I’m hoping we get 6,000. If we get a win, it’ll be an unbelievable start to the season.”

Predicted starting XI
Newport County: Townsend, McNamara, Demetriou, O'Brien, Haynes, Willmott, Sheehan, Dolan, Labadie, Amond, Abrahams.

 

Plymouth Argyle: Palmer, Wootton, Canavan, Sawyer (C), Edwards, Riley, Sarcevic, Mayor, McFadzean, Moore, Grant.

Team news
Defender, Mark O'Brien will be available for his first league game of the season for Newport after an "admin error" forced the Irishman to miss an extra game.

 

Argyle striker, Callum Dyson is still unavailable after he sustained an ankle injury in pre-season. Will Aimson is also out for the Pilgrims due to a pelvic problem.

Head-to-head
The Exiles will be going for revenge against the Pilgrims as Plymouth have gotten the better of them in recent years.

Excluding the Checkatrade Trophy, the last time Newport defeated the Argyle was way back in the 2013/14 season which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Exiles.

 

Since 2013:

Newport County wins: 2

Draws: 3

Plymouth Argyle wins: 7

Unbeaten starts for both
The hosts, Newport County, have kicked off their league campaign with two draws from their first two games. A 2-2 draw on the opening day against Mansfield Town and a goalless draw against Cambridge United. The Exiles also progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after defeating League One side Gillingham on penalties. 

 

Plymouth will want to extend their perfect start to the season as they have hit the ground running with three wins from three under new manager, Ryan Lowe. The Argyle currently the League Two leaders after their wins against Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United.

 

Welcome!
Welcome along to live coverage on VAVEL UK of this afternoon's Sky Bet League Two clash between Newport County and Plymouth Argyle from Rodney Parade.
