Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur: Guardiola labels Spurs as 'second-best team in Europe' ahead of Saturday's clash

Manchester City proved their ruthlessness once again after a 5-0 thrashing at West Ham United in their season opener last weekend.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick while Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus got their first goals of the season.

The reigning league champions will be hoping for their second win of the season as they host Spurs at the Etihad on Saturday with a 5:30pm kick-off, however, Pep Guardiola has admitted that it will not be easy as he labelled the North London side as the 'second-best team in Europe.'

“Since I came to England they have always been a real contender, always they were tough games. The first season they finished second, they have always been there.''

The Lilywhites have lost their last four league matches against the Citizens and will be hoping for their first Premier League win at the Etihad since 2016.

Spurs will be in full spirit after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1, however this time, they might not be able to concede as early against such a strong side.

Team News

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be without Heung-Min Son as he serves the last of his three-match ban. The South Korean international scored twice at the Etihad in the Champions League last season and his absence will surely be felt in Tottenham's attack tomorrow night.

Juan Foyth, Dele Alli and new signing Ryan Sessegnon remain on the sidelines as they recover from injuries, meanwhile, Giovani Lo Celso could make his first appearance in the travelling squad since signing on deadline day from Real Betis.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is back in contention after missing the season opener against West Ham last week.

Leroy Sane is the only major injury for City as they look to have a fully-fit squad ahead of the new season. The German midfielder will be out for several months as he awaits knee surgery.

Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen will be looking to make their way back into Tottenham's starting XI as their contract speculation continues. Eriksen came off the bench and undoubtedly changed the game for Spurs in their victory against Villa, however, Vertonghen was completely left out the squad due to 'poor fitness levels', according to reports.

Pochettino has insisted that the current contract sagas at the club will not affect his team selection. Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Christian Eriksen all have just one more year left on their contracts.

“For me, it is the same if a player has a year or five years,“ he said. “The selection is not because of the length of the contract, it is about the performance.

“I will make the decision based on the performance, not the contract or personal situations.

"I am happy with all the players. My personal relationship is good with all the players. It was a football decision.''

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City predicted starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Tottenham predicted starting XI: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose, Winks, Ndombele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Kane.