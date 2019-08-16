Southampton vs Liverpool: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Follow along for live updates of this Premier League clash between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium. Kick Off: Saturday, 15:00 BST.
Predicted XI's
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Southampton: Gunn, Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Valery, Højbjerg, Bertrand, Romeu, Adams, Redmond, Ings
Previous Meetings
Southampton are yet to beat Liverpool in the Premier League since their 3-2 home victory in March 2016.
Last season this fixture saw the Reds come from behind to secure a 1-3 win with goals from Keita, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson to negate Shane Long's early strike.
Early Team NewsAs Alisson continues his recovery, it is expected that new signing and Istanbul hero Adrian will step up in his absence. But, Jurgen Klopp confirmed today that the No.13 is also an injury doubt following a collision with a fan during the Super Cup celebrations. The Spaniard himself is confident he'll be fit to play tomorrow, but Liverpool's medical staff will have to make a late call on his fitness.
The European Champions will also be without midfielder Naby Keita as he is sidelined with muscle strain.
Ralph Hasenhuttl has a fully fit squad to choose from, with no injury concerns at present.
The two sides had contrasting result's on the Premier League's opening weekend with Liverpool cruising to a 4-1 victory over Norwich at Anfield and the Saints falling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley.
Now the dust has settled after Liverpool's Super Cup victory in Istanbul, the Reds prepare to travel down south as they face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium. Kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday August 17.