Aston Villa v Bournemouth preview: Who will claim their first win of the season?

Aston Villa have their first home game back in the Premier League as they host AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Villa will be hoping to gain their first points of the season as they lost their opening fixture 3-1, away at Tottenham Hotspur. Villa did take the lead through John McGinn but were hit with three goals in the last 17 minutes that saw them come out with a loss.

Bournemouth will be hoping to secure their first victory of the season, after a last gasp Billy Sharp equaliser, saw the Cherries held at home by another newly-promoted side Sheffield United.

Key stats of the game

Bournemouth won the last Premier League fixture between these two sides back in 2016. Goals that day from Josh King and Steve Cook were enough to give the Cherries victory at Villa Park, despite a late scare through Jordan Ayew.

Villa have not won their opening home game in the Premier League since a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

Jack Grealish could add to his unwanted record if Villa lose to Bournemouth, which would be 20 Premier League matches without being on the winning side.

Bournemouth have scored three or more goals in their last three consecutive league games. However, Bournemouth have struggled for wins on the road, as they have only won two of their last 14 games in the league.

Managers' view

Villa boss Dean Smith had this to say in his pre-match press conference: "I'm excited. It's a full house. We've captured the imagination of Villa supporters and we need to make sure Villa Park is big for us this season.

It needs to be a tough place for people to come, like last season."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe had this to say going into this game in the Midlands: "We didn't play well last week, and we didn't quite get over the line either, but we made sure we got a point out of the game.

"Every match is a chance for us to win and for us to have the opportunity to play as well as possible."

Team News

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz could make his first start after coming on during the game against Tottenham. Frederic Guilbert and Matt Targett could also make their debuts in front of a packed Villa Park crowd.

Jonathan Kodija will miss the game with an ankle injury. Defenders James Chester and Kourtney Hause also remain out.

New signing Arnaut Danjuma is still out with a foot injury.

Bournemouth will are also without Lloyd Kelly, David Brooks, Dan Gosling, Simon Francis, Lewis Cook, and Junior Stanislas.