Arsenal vs Burnley Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Live text commentary of the Premier League match from the Emirates
60 LIVE
Arsenal 1-1 Burnley
51' Lovely play by Ceballos. He takes two Burnley player out of the game and releases Monreal. The Spaniard finds Aubameyang just outside the box but his effort is wide of the mark.
Arsenal 1-1 Burnley
46' We're back underway and Pepe is on for Nelson. Emery means business.
Half-Time: Arsenal 1-1 Burnley
Burnley were excellent. Lots of fight and endeavour, as ever, but also a real effort to take the game to Arsenal. They've tried to get the ball forward quickly and the Gunners have struggled to cope. The Clarets are still in this one.
Half-Time: Arsenal 1-1 Burnley
Arsenal played some nice passing football but lacked penetration at times. Guendouzi's shot rounded off a stunning piece of build-up play. Defensively, though, Arsenal look suspect and Burnley will take encouragement from that.
Half-Time: Arsenal 1-1 Burnley
It's level at the break. Nelson did have the ball in the net at the end of the half but Monreal was offside when he crossed the ball for him. Have a cup of tea or something stronger and we'll be back shortly!
Arsenal 1-1 Burnley
43' GOAL! Burnley equalise and it's Barnes again! McNeil drives inside and diverts a cross-come-shot towards goal. Sokratis and Luiz are sleeping and Barnes has time to control the ball and poke an effort past Leno. Game on at the Emirates!
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
41' Guendouzi forces Pope into a smart save with his feet. It comes after some brilliant football from the Gunners as they played out from the back. Luiz showing his class under pressure. This is exactly what he was bought for.
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
38' Barnes found himself in acres of space but could only divert a weak header towards Leno. In Barnes' defence, the looping header towards him by Ben Mee lacked any pace of its own.
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
35' Nelson burst in-between Lowton and Tarkowski but his left-footed strike was straight at Pope. Let off for Burnley!
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
33' Pope comes racing off his line to head a long pass clear. It was important he got that right as Lacazette was ready to pounce!
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
27' Burnley enjoying some territorial success. Arsenal struggling with balls into the box.
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
20' Another Burnley corner and Arsenal look all over the place. Leno is struggling while coming for the crosses and his defenders seem less alert to the ball than the Burnley attackers. Arsenal's defence is looking dodgy (again)!
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
16' Leno made a smart reflex save to deny Barnes from close range but the Burnley striker has strayed offside.
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
14' Almost an instant reply from Burnley as Barnes gets in behind but he can only drag his shot wide. Not the easiest chance but sleepy from the Arsenal defence.
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
13' GOAL! Lacazette has found the net! He had just sen his goal-bound header pushed over by Pope. From the resulting corner, the Frenchman wriggles away from Pieters and Mee before squeezing a shot through the goalkeeper's legs.
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley
10' Dangerous corner by Ceballos and Lowton manages to divert it away from the incoming runners. Early scare for the Clarets.
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley
8' As expected, Aubameyang is starting out wide with Lacazette as the striker. Ceballos roaming in the number-ten position. Imagine this will change with regards to the situation in the match.
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley
5' Ceballos worked himself some room outside the Burnley box but curled an effort well wide. Both teams looking to make a positive start.
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley
3' Early opening for Burnley as Gudmundsson gets away from Monreal. He whips a good cross into the box but Arsenal manage to clear.
Matchday Live
It's a big game for Nick Pope. The Burnley stopper had a solid return to the team against Southampton but will expect a much harder examination today. The 27-year-old was given the club's backing over Tom Heaton and he will hope to repay that faith over time.
Matchday Live
Unai Emery says he's delighted to welcome Kolasinac back into the squad. He says that his left-back is no longer '"ill." The manager didn't want to get drawn into the wider picture affecting two of his starts -- and rightly so.
Dyche wants to keep the momentum going but is aware of the challenge. "It's not as easy as that," the Burnley manager remarked when asked if he wanted to continue with the same winning formula as last week.
Matchday Live
Great to see Sead Kolasinac back on the bench after his recent ordeal. No place for Mesut Ozil, though, despite returning to training this week. That will be a relief to Burnley after the German's terrific performance in this fixture last December.
Matchday Live
There is fluidity in that Arsenal team, though. While Emery likes his 4-2-3-1, these personnel could quite feasibly switch to a 4-3-1-2. Ceballos may drop into a midfield three, Nelson would shift into the number-ten and Aubameyang would partner Lacazette up-front. Expect shape-shifting from the Gunners.
Matchday Live
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has six goals in three matches against the Clarets but looks set to be playing from the left-hand-side. Lacazette will be in the number-nine role, although, the Gabonese international will look to drift in-field at every opportunity.
Matchday Live
Ashley Barnes plays with fire in his belly so you can expect fireworks when he comes toe-to-toe with Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos. All three are aggressive characters at the best of times. DING DING!
Matchday Live
Burnley will look to be compact and rigid with Dwight McNeil a good attacking outlet for Sean Dyche. McNeil is quick and fearless young winger who will fancy his chances against Ainsley Maitland-Niles. This will help Burnley to get the ball up the pitch in moments of adversity.
Matchday Live
Luiz will give Arsenal an outlet to play out from the back. The Brazilian is at his best when he is bringing the ball out of defence and playing forward passes. While his actual defending can be brought into question, his technical abilities cannot.
Matchday Live
Jay Rodriguez must also be patient. The local hero remains among substitutes after Ashley Barnes' heroics against Southampton. The 30-year-old will be itching to get off the bench and make an impact at the Emirates.
Matchday Live
Burnley are unchanged from their 3-0 victory against Southampton last week. Charlie Taylor is back fit but will have to wait his turn after his replacement Erik Pieters put in an excellent audition in the opening weekend.
Matchday Live
There are also starts for two Arsenal youngsters. Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock, both 19, will he hoping to make an impression. So, too, will Dani Ceballos who is making is first competitive start for the Gunners. We'd expect him to be playing in the advanced-midfield position.
Matchday Live
Alexandre Lacazette returns for Arsenal but there is no place for Nicolas Pepe. David Luiz, somewhat harshly some may say, has displaced Calum Chambers in the centre of defence.
Matchday Live
Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.
Substitutes: Hart, Taylor, Gibson, Bardsley, Hendrick, Lennon, Rodriguez.
Manager: Dyche
Matchday Live
Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Monreal; Guendouzi, Willock; Nelson, Ceballos, Aubameyang; Lacazette.
Substitutes: Martinez, Chambers, Kolasinac, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Martinelli, Pepe.
Manager: Emery
Matchday Live
A friendly welcome to our readers! We're building up to the big match at 12.30pm (UK time) between Arsenal and Burnley. Here are the two teams:
Recent meetings
Sean Dyche has lost every match he's had against Arsenal with Burnley. That comes to NINE straight losses. He will be hoping that Emery's men don't make it ten.
Burnley headlines
Charlie Taylor could make his first start of the season but, like Luiz, may have to wait his turn after Erik Pieters impressed. Pieters kept a clean-sheet and recorded two assists against the Saints.
David Luiz could also feature but may have to wait a little longer. Calum Chambers was excellent on the opening weekend and deserves to keep his place on merit.
Arsenal fans will be hoping to see some of their new recruits in action. Nicolas Pepe came off the bench at St. James' Park as Unai Emery looks to ease him into the fold.
Burnley form
Burnley sit fifth in the table with only the alphabet currently separating them from fourth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion! The Clarets recorded a 3-0 opening-day victory over Southampton.
Arsenal form
Arsenal were also on the right end of their result. A Pierre Emerick Aubameyang goal was enough to get a depleted Gunners team over the line against Newcastle United. They currently sit seventh.
Introduction
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of Burnley's visit to Arsenal in both teams' second fixture of the Premier League season.